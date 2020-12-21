Nation Politics 21 Dec 2020 AICC may replace CLP ...
Nation, Politics

AICC may replace CLP leader Vikramarka

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | IREDDY SRINIVAS REDDY
Published Dec 21, 2020, 1:30 am IST
Updated Dec 21, 2020, 9:35 am IST
Congress is keen on fresh blood and hope that the new-look TPCC can salvage lost prestige
The party is hoping to appoint young leaders in all TPCC committees along with seniors in order to revitalise the party approach.
 The party is hoping to appoint young leaders in all TPCC committees along with seniors in order to revitalise the party approach.

HYDERABAD: Speculation doing the rounds in the state Congress is that the party high command is likely to change the Congress Legislative Party (CLP) leader in the coming days. This will be part of the proposed revamp, including appointment of a new state Congress president.

Senior leaders opine that Congress president Sonia Gandhi is dissatisfied with the existing set-up after the party nominee lost his deposit in the Dubbak byelection and the party lost a substantial vote share in the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) elections.

 

Party leaders are speculating that if the high command wishes to replace CLP leader Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka, his brother Mallu Ravi could be a possible choice as the next AICC National SC Cell Chairman.

AICC is working on finalising names for chairman of the state Congress coordination committee and campaign committee. The front runners are reportedly legislator D. Sridhar Babu and Komatireddy Rajagopal Reddy.
It will be a tough call for the campaign committee chairman’s post. If working president A. Revanth Reddy is made TPCC Chief, the chairman’s post may go to Komatireddy Venkat Reddy. Or there could be a reversal if Venkat Reddy is named successor to N. Uttam Kumar Reddy.

 

The party is hoping to appoint young leaders in all TPCC committees along with seniors in order to revitalise the party approach.

AICC leaders are taking cognisance of the report of in-charge of state affairs Manickam Tagore. BJP picked up aggressive young leaders like Bandi Sanjay as president and D. Arvind as MP. In the recent GHMC elections, the BJP leaders’ generated political heat while hitting out at Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao and highlighting his performance.

Now the Congress is keen on fresh blood and hope that the new-look TPCC can salvage lost prestige. Sources said that AICC will ring in the changes after Christmas.

 

...
Tags: congress likely to change clp leader telangana, several leaders occupying key posts to be reshuffled, komatireddy, revanth reddy, mallu bhatti vikramarka


Latest From Nation

TDP MLA Velagapudi Ramakrishna

Revenue officials take back 239 square yards from TD MLA

Comparing the BJP with the TMC, he claimed that the saffron party does not have the 'culture of corruption or extortion or dynasty politics'. (PTI)

No CAA now, rules yet to be made, says Shah

Drones and Continuous Operating Reference Stations (CORS) network would give accurate measures.

Andhra Pradesh gears up for comprehensive resurvey of lands

Geetha has since then realised that as long as Aditi is in TDP, she will not stand a chance in getting the ticket from Vizianagaram town in the next elections.

Ex-TDP MLA revolts against Ashok Gajapathi Raju



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

‘Even forthright women can be submissive’

Relatively speaking, compared with her older siblings, Saeeda Bano was definitely the rebel in her family, says Shahana
 

The etiquette of dignity

Michelle Obama
 

DC Edit | The lingo of Year 2020

News
 

Waqyanawis | Gandhis in a dilemma as Ashok Gehlot kept enemies closer

In this file photo the rebel Congress leader Sachin Pilot (R) is seen with the then Congress President Rahul Gandhi and Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot during a party function in Jaipur. PTI Photo
 

Exclusive | Kiran Majumdar Shaw on how Biocon hopes to beat COVID-19

Kiran has also been conferred with the prestigious IMC Ladies’ Wing —Woman of the Year Award 2019–2020
 

Shashi Warrier | Here’s to you, Dr Mary Kuriakose

Not all cancers yield readily to treatment, but there are new ways to detect cancer early, and to treat it successfully. Representational Image
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Politics

Congress plans ‘chintan shivir’ to address woes

Insiders claim that Mrs Gandhi heard the entire gathering patiently and said that more such interactions will take place.

Demands for leadership change in Kerala units of Congress, BJP

Former chief minister Oommen Chandy, Opposition leader Ramesh Chennithala and KPCC President Mullapally Ramachandran during a press meet after the Kerala local body elections in Thiruvananthapuram on Wednesday, Dec. 16, 2020. (PTI)

Mahatma’s assassination delayed Hindutva supremacy by two generations: Sitapati

Cover page of 'Jugalbandi: The BJP Before Modi'

Telangana PCC chief Uttam Kumar resigns

The party also lost the Huzurnagar bypoll, Uttam Kumar Reddy’s Assembly seat, as well as the one at Dubbak last month.

Amit Shah, Rajnath Singh, Tomar meet PM Modi ahead of farmer-govt meeting

Union Minister for Farmers' Welfare Narendra Singh Tomar addresses media representatives as MoS for Commerce Som Prakash looks on after a meeting with farmers over the new farm laws, at Vigyan Bhawan in New Delhi, Thursday, Dec. 3, 2020. (PTI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2020 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham