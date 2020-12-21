AICC may replace CLP leader Vikramarka

The party is hoping to appoint young leaders in all TPCC committees along with seniors in order to revitalise the party approach.

HYDERABAD: Speculation doing the rounds in the state Congress is that the party high command is likely to change the Congress Legislative Party (CLP) leader in the coming days. This will be part of the proposed revamp, including appointment of a new state Congress president.

Senior leaders opine that Congress president Sonia Gandhi is dissatisfied with the existing set-up after the party nominee lost his deposit in the Dubbak byelection and the party lost a substantial vote share in the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) elections.

Party leaders are speculating that if the high command wishes to replace CLP leader Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka, his brother Mallu Ravi could be a possible choice as the next AICC National SC Cell Chairman.

AICC is working on finalising names for chairman of the state Congress coordination committee and campaign committee. The front runners are reportedly legislator D. Sridhar Babu and Komatireddy Rajagopal Reddy.

It will be a tough call for the campaign committee chairman’s post. If working president A. Revanth Reddy is made TPCC Chief, the chairman’s post may go to Komatireddy Venkat Reddy. Or there could be a reversal if Venkat Reddy is named successor to N. Uttam Kumar Reddy.

AICC leaders are taking cognisance of the report of in-charge of state affairs Manickam Tagore. BJP picked up aggressive young leaders like Bandi Sanjay as president and D. Arvind as MP. In the recent GHMC elections, the BJP leaders’ generated political heat while hitting out at Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao and highlighting his performance.

Now the Congress is keen on fresh blood and hope that the new-look TPCC can salvage lost prestige. Sources said that AICC will ring in the changes after Christmas.