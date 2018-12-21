search on deccanchronicle.com
Satish Jarkiholi for CM: Why not asks Siddaramaiah

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | VITTAL SHASTRI
Published Dec 21, 2018, 1:36 am IST
Updated Dec 21, 2018, 1:36 am IST
Is former CM sending out a signal that if Satish Jarkiholi is not placated, the party may have to pay a price?
 Youth Congress workers take part in Yuva Kranti Yatra, a public outreach programme from Kanyakumari to Kashmir at the KPCC office in Bengaluru on Thursday

Hubballi: A day before the crucial discussion on cabinet expansion with Congress central leaders, former chief minister, Siddaramaiah who is cut up with them for not approving his candidate, S.R. Patil for the Council chairman’s post, tried to send confusing signals pitching for ST leader from Belagavi and his long-time friend, Satish Jarkiholi for the post of chief minister!

 Addressing a Valmiki Jayanti programme in Badami of Bagalkote district, he said that people belonging to backward communities like Satish should also reach the top position and there was nothing wrong in thinking in this direction. This statement assumes significance in the wake of reports that the Jarkiholi brothers were planning to  split the party and form a new government with the help of BJP. Mr Siddaramaiah by saying this, has sent out a signal that if the party failed to listen to him, it may have to pay a heavy price.

 

"Political power should not be concentrated in a single community or person. I prefer to work for social justice and a chance should be given to all backward communities. Satish Jarkiholi also also believes so and therefore, he should become CM as he is a suitable leader for that position", Siddaramaiah said.

Highlighting the contributions of ancient Hindu saint Valmiki and his message to build a good society, he said that the great sage should not be confined to a single caste. 

Responding to queries by  media persons later, Satish Jarkiholi said that a chance to reach the top position will definitely come and he will have to wait for such an opportunity. Terming the move by  his brother and minister Ramesh Jarkiholi to remain absent from the Cabinet meet and Legislative session as his personal matter, the Congress MLA claimed that he is not aware of speculation about his brother Ramesh being dropped from the Cabinet. Asserting that he is not an aspirant for a  berth, Satish said it is his supporters who should be inducted into the Cabinet. 

