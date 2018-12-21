search on deccanchronicle.com
Old HC case holds up transfer of Bison land

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | SNCN ACHARYULU
Published Dec 21, 2018, 12:14 am IST
Updated Dec 21, 2018, 12:14 am IST
Min of state for defence, Subhash Bhamre, said in a written reply that a final decision has not been taken on the transfer of land to the TS govt.
 Telangana government logo

Hyderabad: The transfer of defence lands, Bison Polo Ground and Gymkhana Ground for the construction of the new state Secretariat has run into a legal hurdle. Minister of state for defence, Subhash Bhamre, said in a written reply that a final decision has not been taken on the transfer of land to the TS government because a case is pending in the High Court of Telangana and Andhra Pradesh.

In the written reply to Telangana Rashtra Samiti MP Parliament Kotha Prabhakar Reddy on Thursday, the Union minister said that a proposal was received from the Telangana Chief Minister requesting transfer of the Bison Polo Ground, Gymkhana Ground and other defence lands in Secunderabad cantonment, for construction of Secretariat and roads.

 

He said that an in-principle approval of the ministry of defence was conveyed to the Telangana state government in respect of the transfer of 61.032 acres of the Bison Polo Ground and Gymkhana Ground, and 90.694 acres of other defence land for developing national highway-44 (Medchal highway) and state highway-1 (Rajiv Rahadari) under the strategic Road Development Plan. But, he said, the Bison Polo Ground and Gymkhana land is currently under adjudication in the High Court of TS and Andhra Pradesh.

Tags: telangana government
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad




