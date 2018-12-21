search on deccanchronicle.com
Nation, Politics

Mahmood Ali takes over as home minister, promises ‘friendly’ policing

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | COREENA SUARES
Published Dec 21, 2018, 12:38 am IST
Updated Dec 21, 2018, 12:38 am IST
Mr Mahmood Ali was the only minister to take oath along with Chief Minister K. Chandrashekar Rao on December 13.
Hyderabad: Hours before new home minister Mahmood Ali  took charge on Thursday , in his trademark style he  kissed the hand of TRS working president K.T. Rama Rao and tied on his arm the imam-e-zaman, which usually he does to Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao.

The home minister prayed for Mr Rama Rao before the latter left for Warangal to address his first public meet after being appointed as the TRS working president.   

 

Mr Mahmood Ali, on the first day at his office,  batted for  weekly offs for police personnel as the provision was never part of the system. He also urged the officials to encourage  friendly policing.

Speaking at his chambers, he said, “The law and order situation in the state will be in proper control. Friendly policing will be implemented to boost the confidence of the public. The department will consider allocating weekly-offs to personnel.”

While, former home minister Nayani Narsimha Reddy, DGP Mahender Reddy and a few other senior officials were present when Mr Mahmood Ali took charge.

Mr Mahmood Ali was the only minister to take oath along with Chief Minister K. Chandrashekar Rao on December 13. He is considered as a close aide of the Chief Minister. The expansion of the Cabinet is likely to take place by December end.

The home minister thanked the Chief Minister for giving him the responsibility of law and order in the state. “I will push for people-friendly police services and work according to the instructions of the Chief Minister,” he said.

Tags: k.t. rama rao, chief minister k. chandrashekar rao
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad




