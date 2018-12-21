Leaders from 15 states call Harish Rao a role model

Hyderabad: Former minister and Siddipet MLA T. Harish Rao has become the role model for 60 MLAs and MLCs from 15 states. They were appreciative of the development taking place at Ibrahimpur, the village that Mr Harish Rao had adopted.

Lawmakers belonging to AP, Haryana, Bihar, Gujarat and other states and 25 IAS officers visited Ibrahimpur on Thursday. After seeing the development works there, they praised Mr Harish Rao saying, “We are happy to have visited Ibrahimpur. In terms of development and unity this village has inspired us.”

They said Mr Harish Rao was an ideal leader and that they considered him their role model. Haryana Assembly Speaker Kanwar Pal Gujjar (BJP) said, “Government programmes were properly utilised, particularly in water management. The development of villages was key to the nation on the road to development.”

The visiting MLAs said that the effect development of the village was reflected on the faces of villagers. They spent about three hours in Ibrahimpur and visited various development works taken up by Mr Harish Rao.

He explained how the village had developed and the several welfare and development schemes being implemented by the TRS government. Mr Harish Rao said, “The villagers of Ibrahimpur are very fortunate, the MLAs and MLCs of other states came here to learn the development works from us and this credit goes to Ibrahimpur villagers.” He added that the villagers should unite and further develop the village in future.

Mr Harish Rao said Ibrahimpur had become a role model on several fronts including casting votes in the elections. In the recent Assembly polls, Ibrahimpur stood first in the district in polling 97.6 per cent votes.