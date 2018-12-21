search on deccanchronicle.com
Nation, Politics

GST single rate slab 'stupid' or not: Twitter war erupts between BJP, Congress

ANI
Published Dec 21, 2018, 4:38 pm IST
Updated Dec 21, 2018, 4:38 pm IST
Social media battle triggered after PM Modi on Tuesday hinted 28pc slab of GST will soon be restricted to select commodities, luxury items.
‘When the Congress President said -- as I have said -- GST should be a single rate, it means that the standard rate of GST should be a single rate. That's absolutely correct.’ P Chidambaram tweeted. (Photo: PTI)
 ‘When the Congress President said -- as I have said -- GST should be a single rate, it means that the standard rate of GST should be a single rate. That's absolutely correct.’ P Chidambaram tweeted. (Photo: PTI)

New Delhi: Former finance minister and Congress leader P Chidambaram on Friday joined Congress President Rahul Gandhi in endorsing the idea of having a single rate in the Goods and Services Tax (GST), while criticising the BJP's initial idea of having 8 rates as 'stupid'.

Taking to micro-blogging site Twitter, Chidambaram made a slew of tweets and wrote, "When the Congress President said -- as I have said -- GST should be a single rate, it means that the standard rate of GST should be a single rate. That's absolutely correct."

 

"As Dr Arvind Subramanian's RNR report pointed out, when there is a standard rate there will also be a standard-minus rate and a standard-plus rate. That's elementary, not stupid," he added.

A twitter war has started between Congress and BJP, since after Prime Minister Modi on Tuesday indicated that the 28 per cent slab of GST will soon only be restricted to a few select commodities, such as luxury items.

Following the remarks by Prime Minister, Congress President Rahul Gandhi on Thursday tweeted, "The Congress Party has finally jolted Narendra Ji from his deep slumber on Gabbar Singh Tax. Though still drowsy, he now wants to implement what he had earlier called the Congress Party's, "Grand Stupid Thought". Better late than never Narendra Ji!"

This was followed by Finance Minister Arun Jaitley taking a dig at UPA's 'legacy of higher indirect tax on most items', and terming Congress President's idea of the single slab as 'stupid'.

"A single slab GST argued by the Congress President is indeed a stupid Idea. Luxury and sin items can't be taxed at the same rate as the common man's item. The UPA had left behind a legacy of 31% indirect Tax on most items. The GST has already reduced 334 items to 12% and 18% slab. Wasn't the 31% Tax an oppressive idea- a stupid one at that," Jaitley tweeted.

However, Chidambaram on Friday also took a potshot at Jaitley's assertions, while outlining that filing GST returns has been a 'nightmare' in the last 18 months.

"The stupid idea was the BJP's idea of having 8 rates when GST was first implemented in July 2017! If the GST Council will discuss tomorrow 'Ease of filing returns', is that an admission that filing returns has not been easy in the last 18 months? The truth is filing GST returns has been a nightmare," he wrote.

The 31st Goods and Services Tax (GST) Council meeting will be held on December 22 in the national capital.

The agenda for the meeting has not been made official yet. However, topics such as simplified returns, completely online refunds process are likely to be discussed in the meeting.

...
Tags: gst, p chidambaram, arum jaitley, bjp, congress
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi




ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

3 Indian-origin teens among Time Magazine's 25 most influential

They have become an inspiration for youngsters across the world. (Photo: Twitter)
 

Here's why people believe in God, reveal researchers

Only 16 per cent of people worldwide are not religious.
 

Television ads for sugary cereal do influence kids' breakfast cravings

Children who saw ads for specific sugary cereals in the past week, as well as at any time during the study period, were significantly more likely to eat those cereals.
 

Chinese man gets lung infection after sniffing his stinky socks every night

He had a habit of sniffing his socks after work (Photo: Pixabay)
 

‘Dermophis donaldtrumpi’: Blind animal to be named after US President

Bell said Trump’s worldview resembled a caecilian’s, whose eyes can only detect light and dark. (Photo: File)
 

Famed sperm donor with 18 kids wants to go global, impregnate more women

To date, he's fathered 18 kids, and those positive pregnancy tests on his page indicate he's impregnated even more women in the past few months.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Politics

‘Stay out of Rafale debate’: P Chidambaram to Army, Air Force heads

‘We are not questioning the Air Force Chief, we are humbly requesting the Army and Air Force to stay out Rafale debate,’ Congress leader P Chidambaram said. (Photo: Twitter/ANI)

No resentment over seat sharing, says Ram Vilas Paswan

‘There is no resentment. Chirag is the chairman of the LJP's Parliamentary Board and he will take a call on this issue,’ said Paswan. (Photo: G N Jha)‘There is no resentment. Chirag is the chairman of the LJP's Parliamentary Board and he will take a call on this issue,’ said Paswan. (Photo: Biplab Banerjee)

1984 riot case: Punjab CM slams Sukhbir over attempts to 'drag' Gandhi family

‘Misusing religion for political gains will not yield any dividends for the SAD and would backfire on the party in the Lok Sabha elections, as it had done in the 2017 Assembly polls,’ Amarinder said. (Photo: PTI | File)

Lok Sabha to take up triple talaq bill for discussion on Dec 27

The House has been witnessing disruptions over a range of issues, including protests by the Congress which is demanding a joint parliamentary committee probe on the Rafale deal. (Photo: File/AP)

Farooq Abdullah promises regional autonomy within 30 days of being voted to power

Farooq Abdullah was at an event organised to welcome expelled BJP MP Gagan Bhagat into National Conference here on Thursday. (Photo: File)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2018 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham