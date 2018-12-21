Expect self-discipline from MPs: LS Speaker Sumitra Mahajan

‘All Parliamentarians have come here after getting the mandate from the people. They are representatives of the people. It's everybody responsibility to ensure that the House functions,’ Sumitra Mahajan said. (Photo: PTI)

New Delhi: With the Lok Sabha witnessing repeated disruptions, Speaker Sumitra Mahajan on Friday said she expected self-discipline from the members of Parliament (MPs) since they are elected representatives of the people.

Mahajan's comments came after she chaired a meeting of the Rules Committee that was convened to discuss the smooth running of the House.

"We are trying to make sure that the House functions. We are talking to all parties for co-operation to support for functioning house," she told ANI.

Referring to Congress leader Mallikarjun Kharge's comments that his party was ready to discuss the Triple Talaq Bill on December 27, the Speaker said: "I believe that on 27th the House will function smoothly," he said.

When asked whether there was any need to initiate disciplinary action against members who disrupt the House, Mahajan said there is no such need in these times.

"There is a need for self-discipline. All Parliamentarians have come here after getting the mandate from the people. They are representatives of the people. It's everybody responsibility to ensure that the House functions," she added.

The House has not been functioning properly ever since the Winter Session began on December 11, as members from some parties have been creating uproar over various issues.

The issue of triple talaq was taken up in the Parliament in August last year after a five-judge bench of the Supreme Court ruled unconstitutional a law that allowed Muslim men to divorce their wives simply by uttering "talaq" three times in quick succession.

In a landmark 3-2 verdict, the top court found the practice un-Islamic and "arbitrary", and disagreed that Triple Talaq was an integral part of religious practice.

The Triple Talaq Bill was taken up earlier this year in the House during the Monsoon Session of Parliament. However, owing to lack of consensus, the Bill could not be passed.

Subsequently, an ordinance was passed by the Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led Union Cabinet in September.

On Monday, a fresh Bill which prohibits divorce of Muslim couples by pronouncing 'talaq' (divorce) three times by their husbands, was first introduced in the Lok Sabha to replace the ordinance issued in September.

Under this proposed law, Muslim men giving instant triple talaq will attract imprisonment of three years.