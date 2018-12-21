search on deccanchronicle.com
Nation, Politics

Expect self-discipline from MPs: LS Speaker Sumitra Mahajan

ANI
Published Dec 21, 2018, 6:11 pm IST
Updated Dec 21, 2018, 6:11 pm IST
The House has not functioned properly ever since Winter Session began, as members of different parties created uproar over various issues.
‘All Parliamentarians have come here after getting the mandate from the people. They are representatives of the people. It's everybody responsibility to ensure that the House functions,’ Sumitra Mahajan said. (Photo: PTI)
 ‘All Parliamentarians have come here after getting the mandate from the people. They are representatives of the people. It's everybody responsibility to ensure that the House functions,’ Sumitra Mahajan said. (Photo: PTI)

New Delhi: With the Lok Sabha witnessing repeated disruptions, Speaker Sumitra Mahajan on Friday said she expected self-discipline from the members of Parliament (MPs) since they are elected representatives of the people.

Mahajan's comments came after she chaired a meeting of the Rules Committee that was convened to discuss the smooth running of the House.

 

"We are trying to make sure that the House functions. We are talking to all parties for co-operation to support for functioning house," she told ANI.

Referring to Congress leader Mallikarjun Kharge's comments that his party was ready to discuss the Triple Talaq Bill on December 27, the Speaker said: "I believe that on 27th the House will function smoothly," he said.

When asked whether there was any need to initiate disciplinary action against members who disrupt the House, Mahajan said there is no such need in these times.

"There is a need for self-discipline. All Parliamentarians have come here after getting the mandate from the people. They are representatives of the people. It's everybody responsibility to ensure that the House functions," she added.

The House has not been functioning properly ever since the Winter Session began on December 11, as members from some parties have been creating uproar over various issues.

The issue of triple talaq was taken up in the Parliament in August last year after a five-judge bench of the Supreme Court ruled unconstitutional a law that allowed Muslim men to divorce their wives simply by uttering "talaq" three times in quick succession.

In a landmark 3-2 verdict, the top court found the practice un-Islamic and "arbitrary", and disagreed that Triple Talaq was an integral part of religious practice.

The Triple Talaq Bill was taken up earlier this year in the House during the Monsoon Session of Parliament. However, owing to lack of consensus, the Bill could not be passed.

Subsequently, an ordinance was passed by the Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led Union Cabinet in September.

On Monday, a fresh Bill which prohibits divorce of Muslim couples by pronouncing 'talaq' (divorce) three times by their husbands, was first introduced in the Lok Sabha to replace the ordinance issued in September.

Under this proposed law, Muslim men giving instant triple talaq will attract imprisonment of three years.

...
Tags: lok sabha, triple talaq, pm modi, sumitra mahajan
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi




ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

3 Indian-origin teens among Time Magazine's 25 most influential

They have become an inspiration for youngsters across the world. (Photo: Twitter)
 

Here's why people believe in God, reveal researchers

Only 16 per cent of people worldwide are not religious.
 

Television ads for sugary cereal do influence kids' breakfast cravings

Children who saw ads for specific sugary cereals in the past week, as well as at any time during the study period, were significantly more likely to eat those cereals.
 

Chinese man gets lung infection after sniffing his stinky socks every night

He had a habit of sniffing his socks after work (Photo: Pixabay)
 

‘Dermophis donaldtrumpi’: Blind animal to be named after US President

Bell said Trump’s worldview resembled a caecilian’s, whose eyes can only detect light and dark. (Photo: File)
 

Famed sperm donor with 18 kids wants to go global, impregnate more women

To date, he's fathered 18 kids, and those positive pregnancy tests on his page indicate he's impregnated even more women in the past few months.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Politics

Police complaint filed against WB BJP Prez for threatening opponents with assault

Dilip Sarkar allegedly threatened his political opponents with physical assault during a public speech in Arambagh on Thursday. (Photo: ANI)

Ready to discuss Rafale issue in Parliament, but only after JPC probe: Congress

GST single rate slab 'stupid' or not: Twitter war erupts between BJP, Congress

‘When the Congress President said -- as I have said -- GST should be a single rate, it means that the standard rate of GST should be a single rate. That's absolutely correct.’ P Chidambaram tweeted. (Photo: PTI)

‘Stay out of Rafale debate’: P Chidambaram to Army, Air Force heads

‘We are not questioning the Air Force Chief, we are humbly requesting the Army and Air Force to stay out Rafale debate,’ Congress leader P Chidambaram said. (Photo: Twitter/ANI)

No resentment over seat sharing, says Ram Vilas Paswan

‘There is no resentment. Chirag is the chairman of the LJP's Parliamentary Board and he will take a call on this issue,’ said Paswan. (Photo: G N Jha)‘There is no resentment. Chirag is the chairman of the LJP's Parliamentary Board and he will take a call on this issue,’ said Paswan. (Photo: Biplab Banerjee)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2018 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham