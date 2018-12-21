BJP seeks apology from HD Kumaraswamy for ‘insulting’ BS Yeddyurappa

Bengaluru: The Assembly was adjourned on Thursday without transacting any business as BJP members staged a protest in the well of the House, demanding an apology from Chief Minister H D Kumaraswamy for "insulting" their party chief, B S Yeddyurappa.

Referring to the CM's statement on Wednesday, Mr Yeddyurappa said it was his prerogative to meet bank managers and talk to them and it was insulting of Mr Kumaraswamy to imply he had instigated them not to cooperate with the government on the farm loan waiver. While he insisted on an apology from the CM, BJP members continued their protest in the well of the House.

Speaker Ramesh Kumar interrupted Mr Yeddyurappa to ask how he could give a speech in the House when it was not in order. “Your party members are staging a protest and you are making a speech. How can it become part of the proceedings?'' he asked.

Referring to the CM's remarks, Mr Ramesh Kumar said he could not direct either opposition or ruling party members to speak in a particular way and could only expunge unparliamentary words that may have been spoken. "If the CM had said anything objectionable, you should have used the same platform to give it back to him," he told Mr Yeddyurappa.

When the BJP members responded by raising slogans, the Speaker adjourned the House for 20 minutes, but seeing they were in no mood to relent even after it re-assembled, he adjourned it for lunch. As the BJP continued its protest post- lunch, the House adjourned for the day.

“BJP members, including Mr Yeddyurappa have used words like bundle of lies, ‘Topi' (for cheating) and ‘dead government.’ I have the previous records and in 1990, such words were removed from records. It is BJP members, who have to apologise,'' the CM told reporters.