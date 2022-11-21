  
Nation Politics 21 Nov 2022 'Son' rise ...
Nation, Politics

'Son' rise in 20 seats as BJP, Congress field dynasts in Gujarat polls

PTI | DECCAN CHRONICLE
Published Nov 21, 2022, 9:10 am IST
Updated Nov 21, 2022, 9:10 am IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (Image: PTI)
 Prime Minister Narendra Modi (Image: PTI)

Ahmedabad: Though frowned upon and favoured in equal measures by parties of different hues, dynastic politics is a traditional feature of electoral contests in the country and the next month's Gujarat Assembly polls are no exception.

The ruling BJP and opposition Congress have together fielded sons of sitting and former MLAs in at least 20 of the total 182 constituencies. The opposition Congress has fielded 13 such candidates and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) to seven.

Gujarat will vote in two phases on December 1 and 5. The counting of votes will be taken up on December 8.

According to analysts, political parties are at times compelled to give tickets to dynasts either due to the strong 'winnability' factor or in the absence of an alternative in the constituencies where these leaders wield clout.

When tribal leader and ten-time Congress MLA Mohansinh Rathva severed his decades-old ties with the parent party and joined BJP last month, the ruling party rewarded him by fielding his son Rajendrasinh Rathva from Chhota Udepur seat.

The segment reserved for Scheduled Tribe (ST) candidates will witness a straight contest between Rajendrasinh and Congress' Sangramsinh Rathwa, the son of former Railways minister Naran Rathwa, both making their poll debut.

Sitting MLA from Sanand seat in Ahmedabad district Kanu Patel is the son of former Congress MLA Karansinh Patel.

The Patel senior joined the BJP in 2017, paving the way or his son to contest from Sanand again. The BJP has repeated Kanu Patel from the same seat.

BJP's candidate from Thasra, Yogendra Parmar, is the son of two-time MLA Ramsinh Parmar, who had won on a Congress ticket in 2007 and 2012 before quitting the party in 2017 but was defeated by a BJP candidate.

Shailesh Parmar, a two-time MLA of Congress from the Danilimda seat in Ahmedabad, is the son of former MLA Manubhai Parmar. The Congress has once again reposed its faith in Shailesh for the upcoming elections.

Another such contestant is former two-term MLA Mahendrasinh Vaghela, the son of former Gujarat chief minister Shankersinh Vaghela. Mahendrasinh re-joined Congress last month and was fielded by the party from the Bayad seat.

He represented the constituency as a Congress MLA between 2012 and 2017, switched over to BJP in 2019, and returned to his parent party- Congress- last month.

Tushar Chaudhary, the son of former chief minister Amarsinh Chaudhary, has been fielded by Congress from Bardoli, a seat reserved for ST candidates.

He served as MP of Mandvi between 2004-09 and of Bardoli from 2009 to 2014.
Jayesh Radadiya, the son of former BJP MP from Porbandar seat (late) Vitthal Radadiya, had won the 2009 by-election to the Dhoraji Assembly seat.

He won the 2012 Assembly elections from the Jetpur constituency as a Congress candidate. Jayesh and his father resigned from Congress in 2013.

In the 2017 polls, the Radadiya junior won on a BJP ticket from Jetpur.
He went on to become a minister in the cabinet headed by Vijay Rupani.
The BJP has fielded him from Jetpur for the next month's elections.

“There are several families in all political parties which consider politics as their legacy. Such families wield huge influence in their respective seats and can sway the electoral outcome,” said political analyst Ravindra Trivedi.

He said parties are unable to find an option for such leaders and therefore they are compelled to give tickets to their close kin.

Trivedi also said in some instances there are 'dabang' (strongman) leaders against whom no other leader from their political parties dares to stand.

“They keep winning successive terms and are given tickets because parties fail to find an alternative. Even when they are replaced, it has to be their sons, daughters or wives,” he said.

...
Tags: gujarat assembly elections, narendra modi, rahul gandhi


Latest From Nation

MLA Kumaraswamy claims an attack on him by villagers of his constituency in Mudigere taluk of Chikkamagaluru on Sunday. (Image: DC/MB Girish)

BJP MLA in Karnataka claims assault by villagers

Wagons of a goods train lie on top of each other after the train derailed at Korei railway station in Jajpur district, Monday, Nov. 21, 2022. At least two people lost their lives in the incident, according to railway officials. (PTI Photo)

Two killed, some injured in goods train derailment in Odisha

Election Commissioner Arun Goel (Image: PTI)

Arun Goel assumes charge as Election Commissioner

Revanth Reddy (in picture) stated that thousands of farmers are experiencing difficulties with paddy procurement, the Dharni portal, and podu land issues. — DC Image

Congress to take streets on farmer's issues



MOST POPULAR

 

'Razakar' on sets, to aid BJP in 2023 Telangana elections

A photograph from the shooting of an upcoming movie based on the atrocities of Razakars in the erstwhile state of Hyderabad. (Image: DC)
 

Several big movies to keep you hooked on to OTT this week

Chiranjeevi in GodFather (By Arrangement)
 

Earth now weighs six ronnagrams: New metric prefixes voted in

It marks the first time in more than three decades that new prefixes have been added to the International System of Units (SI), the agreed global standard for the metric system. (Photo: ANI)
 

KCR targets Etala return to ward off BJP in Telangana

Etala Rajendar. (Photo: Twitter)
 

21% schools in Telangana lack functional toilets for girls

Telangana fared no better in terms of the availability of functional toilets for both girls and boys, with a figure of 82.8 per cent, implying that 17.2 per cent of schools have no toilets at all, despite the national average of 96.5 per cent. — Representational Image/DC
 

Over 1 billion youngsters at hearing loss risk due to headphones, loud music

The World Health Organization (WHO) estimates that over 430 million people worldwide currently have disabling hearing loss, the researchers said. (Pexels.com/representational image)
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Politics

AAP leader gets massage in Tihar

Delhi's Rouse Avenue court issued a notice to the Enforcement Directorate after Mr Jain's legal team filed a contempt of court plea, saying that the CCTV footage, which showed him receiving a massage inside jail, was

Rahul's stand on Savarkar may end MVA: Sena

Uddhav Thackeray. (PTI file image)

Modi slams Congress over Medha Patkar joining Rahul's yatra

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi with Narmada Bacaho Andolan leader Medha Patkar during his Bharat Jodo Yatra in Gujarat. — Twitter

TRS mob vandalises Dharmapuri Arvind’s residence for anti-CM remarks

Screengrab of a video showing TRS workers vandalising the house of BJP MP Dharmapuri Arvind at Banjara Hills. (DC Image)

Razakar to aid BJP set context for Telangana on sets

Being produced by BJP leader Gudur Narayana Reddy, the movie is aimed at not only recreating history, but also helping the BJP in the elections. (Representational Image/AFP)
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2022 Deccan Chronicle.

-->