Parties resort to ‘chance’ politics to win AP

VIJAYAWADA: The three main political contenders in Andhra Pradesh are banking on seeking a “chance”, albeit in various guises, from the public to ensure their victory in any and all polls up to the 2024 state elections.

While the TD is banking on ‘Last Chance’ as its motto, the Jana Sena is going with ‘One Chance’ to prove itself, and the ruling YSRC is going with ‘One More Chance’, asking people to vote them back based on its governance, fulfilment of pre-poll promises and implementing welfare schemes.

Despite the elections at least 18 months away, political parties are also hitting the road with rallies, roadshows and public meetings to attract voters. The YSRC is active through its Gadapa Gadapaku Mana Prabhutvam, the TD through Badude Badudu and the Jana Sena through Janavani interactions with the public.

Added to the trio, the BJP is also holding public meetings with union ministers, looking to make a breakthrough in the state.

According to YSRC sources, the Gadapa Gadapaku Mana Prabhutvam programme has helped the party get closer to the public. MLAs have received around 18,000 grievances across 175 Assembly segments, with over 15,000 being worked on priority. Sources said this helped diminish public anger over unresolved issues and build trust in the party.

Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy also continues to appeal to the public on the keyword of “welfare”, asking them to analyse why previous governments failed to implement welfare schemes and what the YSRC has been able to accomplish in three years of governance. The direct transfer of Rs 1.7 lakh crore to beneficiary accounts has helped the party curry public favour, sources said.

TD chief N. Chandrababu Naidu is, meanwhile, banking on criticising the borrowings of the AP government and increasing debts. However, he is to carry out a fine balancing act as he is also to implement public welfare schemes to overcome the YSRC in 2024.

Meanwhile, Jana Sena’s Pawan Kalyan, who was hoping to unite the BJP, TD and Jana Sena to win against the YSRC, has changed his tone since Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit put an end to hopes of a tie-up.

Pawan previously criticised welfare schemes, terming they were making people lazy. However, he has changed his tone since, assuring the public of continuing welfare schemes and providing a corruption-free rule.