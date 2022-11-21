Naidu blackmailing people for a ‘last chance’ as CM, says Jagan

KAKINADA: Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy said on Monday that Telugu Desam leader Nara Chandrababu Naidu is gripped by fear and anxiety that he and his party would not win even his Kuppam seat in the next assembly polls.

“Therefore, he is resorting to emotional blackmail by terming the next election as his last election, a do-or-die battle. Chandrababu did no good work for the people during his last tenure. Telugu Desam is telugu boothu (unparliamentary words) party and Jana Sena the rowdy sena,’’ the chief minister said at Narsapur in West Godavari district.

“Bless me for my good work to every family for the past three and half years,” Jagan Reddy pleaded to the people as he participated in a string of 15 programmes and launching of development works worth Rs 3,300 crore there on Monday.

Addressing a public meeting, the CM lashed out at Naidu, his son Nara Lokesh and Jana Sena chief Pawan Kalyan, describing the actor as datta putrudu’(adopted son) of the TD chief. He also took a dig at the TD’s recent programme, idemi kharmara babu (what karma or fate of the babu).

He said the late NTR, founder of TD, felt a sense of betrayal when Chandrababu stabbed him in the back in 1995.

“Chandrababu says the coming assembly elections would be his last do-or-die battle. This betrays his apprehensions, fears and anxieties. YSRC has won the municipal elections and local body elections even in Kuppam, represented by the TD chief. He’s now apprehensive he and his party may lose even this seat. Hence, he’s resorting to blackmail of the people by such statements. This is like someone climbing up a tower and saying he would jump down if his demand is not conceded.”

The CM said Chandrababu with his 40 years of experience in politics is playing on the emotions of the people and trying to get a last chance as chief minister. “But, in view of the development and welfare programmes taken up by us, he will have no chance of becoming CM again.’’

He noted that in the 2019 elections, Naidu was given a drubbing by the people and both his son Lokesh and ‘adopted son’ Pawan Kalyan could not get elected. “The fruits of the development and welfare initiatives taken up by the YSRC had reached each family and therefore the people will vote for us yet again,” Reddy said.

The chief minister said that for the first time, huge development programmes have been taken up in Narsapuram. He laid the stone for construction of the third Fisheries University in the country at a cost of Rs 332 crore to conduct Diploma, Degree to Post-Graduate courses.

He laid the stone for construction of a fishing harbour at Biyyaputhippa village and a regulator- cum-bridge in Mulaparru village at a cost of `188 crore, a treasury office, another for the construction of new 220/132/33 KV substations at Rustumbada village as also a water grid project benefitting 18.50 lakh people in 1178 villages, an underground drainage system, a tail dam, the works on Mogalturu canal development and four sluices, distribution of compensation of Rs 108 crore to 23,458 fishermen families due to ONGC rigging operations and distribution of pattas to 1623 farmers.

The chief minister inaugurated a 100-bed-upgraded hospital at a cost of Rs 13 crore and launched the modernization of the bus stand in Narsapuram as also new platforms there.