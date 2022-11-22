  
Nation Politics 21 Nov 2022 Congress demands scr ...
Nation, Politics

Congress demands scrapping of ill-conceived Dharani

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | MD NIZAMUDDIN
Published Nov 22, 2022, 1:20 am IST
Updated Nov 22, 2022, 7:00 am IST
TPCC chief A. Revanth Reddy addresses media after submitting a memorandum to chief secretary Somesh Kumar over Dharani portal on Monday. CLP leader Bhatti Vikramarka and other Congress leaders are also seen. (S. Surender Reddy/DC)
 TPCC chief A. Revanth Reddy addresses media after submitting a memorandum to chief secretary Somesh Kumar over Dharani portal on Monday. CLP leader Bhatti Vikramarka and other Congress leaders are also seen. (S. Surender Reddy/DC)

HYDERABAD: Urging the state government to resolve issues that have cropped up after the launch of Dharani portal, the Congress found fault with the way private companies were involved in the exercise which had put at stake confidential information.

Led by PCC chief A. Revanth Reddy, a delegation of Congress leaders represented the matter to Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar in his office here on Monday.

They urged the government to hand over the management of land records back to the CCLA (Chief Commissioner of Land Administration) and scrap Dharani.  They demanded that the government resolve other issues, including that of Podu and assigned lands and extension of benefits to tenant farmers.     

Later speaking to mediapersons, Reddy demanded an Assembly session soon so that issues are resolved in time given that the details of lakhs of acres of land are missing from Dharani.

“The details related to properties, which should have been kept confidential, have already fallen in the hands of private firms and land-sharks. We have urged the chief secretary to initiate action against those who are behind this. Moreover, details of 24 lakh acres of land are missing from the portal,” he said.    

He cautioned that the Congress party will launch an agitation if the government fails to take measures to resolve the issues.

They will be holding demonstrations in front of mandal revenue offices on November 24. On November 30, along with Dharni ‘victims’, they stage dharna in all Assembly constituencies and on December 5 at district collectorates.
Referring to the Delhi liquor scam and poachgate, Reddy said “While trying to hide their failures, the TRS and BJP are diverting the attention of people by attacking each other.”

The delegation included senior party leaders Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka, T. Jagga Reddy, Seethakka, Nagam Janardhan Reddy, G. Chinna Reddy, M. Kodanda Reddy, Balram Naik, M.Anjan Kumar Yadav and Mallu Ravi.

...
Tags: dharani portal, congress mp revanth reddy, chief secretary somesh kumar
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad


Horoscope 22 November 2022, Your Daily Astroguide

Related Stories

State govt tweaks Dharani portal to resolve land woes
10 lakh acres of patta lands to soon be out of Dharani 'prohibited list'

Latest From Nation

Gopal Yadav Attena, a bike taxi driver, was having so much trouble on Friday that he cancelled or refused any rides that came his way. — DC Image

Commuters, hawkers relieved over barricade-free Tank Bund

Traffic police said there were 15 deaths due to wrong side driving in 2020; 21 in 2021 and 15 this year as of this October 31. — Representational Image/DC

Strict implementation of traffic rules in Hyderabad

To avoid this, Dr Shivaraj advised those in the vulnerable group not to go for walks too early in the morning, to avoid refrigerated food, and to get vaccinated against the flu. — DC Image

Dip in temperature triggering rise in viral fevers and heart problems

Former Congress minister Mohammed Ali Shabbir — DC Image

Clarify on quota for Muslims, Shabbir urges govt



MOST POPULAR

 

Four movies and 14 OTT releases lined up for this week

A poster of Telugu movie Itlu Maredumilli Prajaneekam (By arrangement)
 

'Razakar' on sets, to aid BJP in 2023 Telangana elections

A photograph from the shooting of an upcoming movie based on the atrocities of Razakars in the erstwhile state of Hyderabad. (Image: DC)
 

Several big movies to keep you hooked on to OTT this week

Chiranjeevi in GodFather (By Arrangement)
 

Earth now weighs six ronnagrams: New metric prefixes voted in

It marks the first time in more than three decades that new prefixes have been added to the International System of Units (SI), the agreed global standard for the metric system. (Photo: ANI)
 

KCR targets Etala return to ward off BJP in Telangana

Etala Rajendar. (Photo: Twitter)
 

21% schools in Telangana lack functional toilets for girls

Telangana fared no better in terms of the availability of functional toilets for both girls and boys, with a figure of 82.8 per cent, implying that 17.2 per cent of schools have no toilets at all, despite the national average of 96.5 per cent. — Representational Image/DC
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Politics

PM Modi dig at Congress: 'It is using yatra to get back to power'

Prime Minister Narendra Modi speaks during a public meeting ahead of the Gujarat Assembly elections, in Surendranagar, Monday, Nov. 21, 2022. (Photo: PTI)

Rahul's stand on Savarkar may end MVA: Sena

Uddhav Thackeray. (PTI file image)

Modi slams Congress over Medha Patkar joining Rahul's yatra

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi with Narmada Bacaho Andolan leader Medha Patkar during his Bharat Jodo Yatra in Gujarat. — Twitter

BJP state executive to plan way forward to take on TRS

The BJP, despite its recent loss to TRS in Munugode, sees itself as the only alternative to the ruling party, and as a serious contender to power in Telangana. (DC Image)

Governors hold Chancellor office due to national consensus, says Kerala governor

Kerala Governor Arif Mohammad Khan addresses a press conference at Raj Bhavan, in Thiruvananthapuram, Monday, Sept. 19, 2022. (PTI)
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2022 Deccan Chronicle.

-->