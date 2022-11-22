Congress demands scrapping of ill-conceived Dharani

TPCC chief A. Revanth Reddy addresses media after submitting a memorandum to chief secretary Somesh Kumar over Dharani portal on Monday. CLP leader Bhatti Vikramarka and other Congress leaders are also seen. (S. Surender Reddy/DC)

HYDERABAD: Urging the state government to resolve issues that have cropped up after the launch of Dharani portal, the Congress found fault with the way private companies were involved in the exercise which had put at stake confidential information.

Led by PCC chief A. Revanth Reddy, a delegation of Congress leaders represented the matter to Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar in his office here on Monday.

They urged the government to hand over the management of land records back to the CCLA (Chief Commissioner of Land Administration) and scrap Dharani. They demanded that the government resolve other issues, including that of Podu and assigned lands and extension of benefits to tenant farmers.

Later speaking to mediapersons, Reddy demanded an Assembly session soon so that issues are resolved in time given that the details of lakhs of acres of land are missing from Dharani.

“The details related to properties, which should have been kept confidential, have already fallen in the hands of private firms and land-sharks. We have urged the chief secretary to initiate action against those who are behind this. Moreover, details of 24 lakh acres of land are missing from the portal,” he said.

He cautioned that the Congress party will launch an agitation if the government fails to take measures to resolve the issues.

They will be holding demonstrations in front of mandal revenue offices on November 24. On November 30, along with Dharni ‘victims’, they stage dharna in all Assembly constituencies and on December 5 at district collectorates.

Referring to the Delhi liquor scam and poachgate, Reddy said “While trying to hide their failures, the TRS and BJP are diverting the attention of people by attacking each other.”

The delegation included senior party leaders Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka, T. Jagga Reddy, Seethakka, Nagam Janardhan Reddy, G. Chinna Reddy, M. Kodanda Reddy, Balram Naik, M.Anjan Kumar Yadav and Mallu Ravi.