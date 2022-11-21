BJP will come to power through core ideology, says Bandi

Hyderabad: BJP state president Bandi Sanjay Kumar stated that the party believes in gaining power through democratic means and by relying on its core ideology rather than through undemocratic or backdoor methods.

“We could have been in power for a long time if the party had chosen a different path. But, because we are an ideologically committed party, it took us so long to gain power. The BJP grew from two MP seats to 303 without compromising its core ideology. We will now be in power for the third time at the Centre under Prime Minister Narendra Modi leadership. BJP gained its strength on the sacrifices of party activists and support of people,” he asserted.

On Sunday, he spoke at a three-day political training camp for the party’s leaders at a private resort in Shamirpet, saying that former Prime Minister late Atal Bihari Vajpayee did not compromise on ideology when the BJP lost power due to a lack of one MP. "He (Vajpayee) wanted a new mandate," he recalled. Sanjay stated that they will come to power in Telangana based on the BJP's core ideology.

He stated that the BJP will provide training programmes at the mandal, district, state, and national levels to explain the party's economic, defence, and core ideology, and that everyone from Shyama Prasad Mukherjee to Narendra Modi has participated in 'prasikshan' training programmes. In three days of training, 14 critical issues will be taught, and participants will be able to express their opinions and receive answers from the trainers, he said.

Telangana in-charge and state general secretary of the BJP Tarun Chugh, national secretary Sunil Bansal, MPs Soyam Bapu Rao and Arvind Dharmapuri, BJP Tamil Nadu state in-charge P.Sudhakar Reddy, MLA M.Raghunandan Rao, National executive committee members G.Vivek Venkat Swamy, A.P.Jithender Reddy, Garikapati Mohan Rao, state general secretaries G.Premender Reddy, Dugyala Pradeep Kumar were present at the training camp.