Nation, Politics

BJP state executive to plan way forward to take on TRS

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | BALU PULIPAKA
Published Nov 22, 2022, 12:00 am IST
Updated Nov 22, 2022, 12:00 am IST
The BJP, despite its recent loss to TRS in Munugode, sees itself as the only alternative to the ruling party, and as a serious contender to power in Telangana. (DC Image)
HYDERABAD: The hot political situation and the BJP’s prospects in the state elections next year is expected to dominate discussions at the BJP’s state executive meeting on Tuesday. This meeting will mark the end of the three-day political training camp for state party leaders that began on Sunday.

The BJP, despite its recent loss to TRS in Munugode, sees itself as the only alternative to the ruling party, and as a serious contender to power in Telangana.

At the training sessions on Sunday and Monday, party senior leaders spoke about the role of BJP in nation-building, the policies of the Narendra Modi government, centrally sponsored welfare programmes and successes of the BJP government at the Centre, among 14 topics.

On Tuesday, according to party sources, the state executive meeting will discuss the political situation in Telangana, steps it needs to take to strengthen itself in all districts, strategies to counter the TRS’ narratives on various issues, including attacks on the BJP’s central leadership, and a plan of action to take the BJP’s own plans to the people and make it acceptable statewide as the alternative to TRS.

The state executive is also expected to pass a series of resolutions, most of them focusing on the political conditions in the state and the way forward for the BJP, according to party sources.

Tags: bharatiya janata party, telangana rashtra samithi (trs), munugode, narendra modi
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad


