  
Nation Politics 21 Nov 2022 BJP relaunches its T ...
Nation, Politics

BJP relaunches its TRS countdown clock

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | DECCAN CHRONICLE
Published Nov 21, 2022, 11:41 pm IST
Updated Nov 21, 2022, 11:41 pm IST
The first countdown clock was launched amidst much fanfare on June 25 by BJP national general secretary and TS incharge Tarun Chugh but ran into some rough weather immediately with the TRS complaining to the police about the use of the word ‘Kalvakuntla’ on the clock. (DC Image)
 The first countdown clock was launched amidst much fanfare on June 25 by BJP national general secretary and TS incharge Tarun Chugh but ran into some rough weather immediately with the TRS complaining to the police about the use of the word ‘Kalvakuntla’ on the clock. (DC Image)

HYDERABAD: The BJP has relaunched its ‘Kalvakuntla countdown clock’ at its state party headquarters in Nampally with an electronic display keeping a count of what the party calls the “number of days left for the TRS government.”

The relaunch under the ‘Salu Dora-Selavu Dora’ campaign coincides with the ongoing three-day party training camp at a private resort in Shamirpet. The camp is scheduled to conclude on Tuesday after a meeting of the BJP state executive.

The first countdown clock was launched amidst much fanfare on June 25 by BJP national general secretary and TS incharge Tarun Chugh but ran into some rough weather immediately with the TRS complaining to the police about the use of the word ‘Kalvakuntla’ on the clock.

Just a day after the launch, the clock was switched off though the party continued its campaign online under the ‘Salu Dora-Selavu Dora’ slogan.

The original plan was also to have an image of TRS president and Chief Minister K. Chandrashekar Rao on the countdown clock but the image was removed quickly after TRS protests. In the meanwhile, the BJP dismantled its old digital display board on the compound wall of the party headquarters at Nampally, and recently installed a new display system and brought back its ‘Salu Dora’ campaign on display.

When the campaign was launched, the clock had shown 529 days ‘left’ for the TRS, and on Monday, when the clock was switched on again, the countdown stood at 380 days.

 

...
Tags: kalvakuntla countdown clock, telangana bjp, telangana rashtra samithi (trs), tarun chugh, salu dora-selavu dora
Location: India, Telangana


Latest From Nation

Led by PCC chief A. Revanth Reddy, a delegation of Congress leaders represented the matter to Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar (DC Image)

Cong demands scrapping of ill-conceived Dharani

Former Congress minister Mohammed Ali Shabbir — DC Image

Clarify on quota for Muslims, Shabbir urges govt

In Hyderabad, there are over 12 lakh Bihari workers, the majority of whom work in various industries such as construction and farm. (PTI Photo/Representaional)

Migrant workers stranded in Bihar affect economic activity in TS

Lavender or purple revolution was launched by the Union Ministry of Science & Technology through the ‘Aroma Mission’ (Photo: Pixabay)

‘Purple Revolution’ transforms lives: More J&K, North-East farmers turn to lavender



MOST POPULAR

 

Four movies and 14 OTT releases lined up for this week

A poster of Telugu movie Itlu Maredumilli Prajaneekam (By arrangement)
 

'Razakar' on sets, to aid BJP in 2023 Telangana elections

A photograph from the shooting of an upcoming movie based on the atrocities of Razakars in the erstwhile state of Hyderabad. (Image: DC)
 

Several big movies to keep you hooked on to OTT this week

Chiranjeevi in GodFather (By Arrangement)
 

Earth now weighs six ronnagrams: New metric prefixes voted in

It marks the first time in more than three decades that new prefixes have been added to the International System of Units (SI), the agreed global standard for the metric system. (Photo: ANI)
 

KCR targets Etala return to ward off BJP in Telangana

Etala Rajendar. (Photo: Twitter)
 

21% schools in Telangana lack functional toilets for girls

Telangana fared no better in terms of the availability of functional toilets for both girls and boys, with a figure of 82.8 per cent, implying that 17.2 per cent of schools have no toilets at all, despite the national average of 96.5 per cent. — Representational Image/DC
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Politics

Rahul's stand on Savarkar may end MVA: Sena

Uddhav Thackeray. (PTI file image)

Modi slams Congress over Medha Patkar joining Rahul's yatra

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi with Narmada Bacaho Andolan leader Medha Patkar during his Bharat Jodo Yatra in Gujarat. — Twitter

Governors hold Chancellor office due to national consensus, says Kerala governor

Kerala Governor Arif Mohammad Khan addresses a press conference at Raj Bhavan, in Thiruvananthapuram, Monday, Sept. 19, 2022. (PTI)

Modi takes dig at Rahul, says those dethroned taking out yatra to get back to power

Surendranagar: Prime Minister Narendra Modi speaks during a public meeting ahead of the Gujarat Assembly elections, in Surendranagar, Monday, Nov. 21, 2022. (Photo: PTI)

Felt pain of farmers, youth and tribals after meeting them during BJY: Rahul Gandhi

Rajkot: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi addresses a public meeting, ahead of the upcoming Gujarat Assembly elections, in Rajkot, Monday, Nov. 21, 2022. (Photo: PTI)
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2022 Deccan Chronicle.

-->