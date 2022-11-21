BJP relaunches its TRS countdown clock

The first countdown clock was launched amidst much fanfare on June 25 by BJP national general secretary and TS incharge Tarun Chugh but ran into some rough weather immediately with the TRS complaining to the police about the use of the word ‘Kalvakuntla’ on the clock. (DC Image)

HYDERABAD: The BJP has relaunched its ‘Kalvakuntla countdown clock’ at its state party headquarters in Nampally with an electronic display keeping a count of what the party calls the “number of days left for the TRS government.”

The relaunch under the ‘Salu Dora-Selavu Dora’ campaign coincides with the ongoing three-day party training camp at a private resort in Shamirpet. The camp is scheduled to conclude on Tuesday after a meeting of the BJP state executive.

The first countdown clock was launched amidst much fanfare on June 25 by BJP national general secretary and TS incharge Tarun Chugh but ran into some rough weather immediately with the TRS complaining to the police about the use of the word ‘Kalvakuntla’ on the clock.

Just a day after the launch, the clock was switched off though the party continued its campaign online under the ‘Salu Dora-Selavu Dora’ slogan.

The original plan was also to have an image of TRS president and Chief Minister K. Chandrashekar Rao on the countdown clock but the image was removed quickly after TRS protests. In the meanwhile, the BJP dismantled its old digital display board on the compound wall of the party headquarters at Nampally, and recently installed a new display system and brought back its ‘Salu Dora’ campaign on display.

When the campaign was launched, the clock had shown 529 days ‘left’ for the TRS, and on Monday, when the clock was switched on again, the countdown stood at 380 days.