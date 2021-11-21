Nation Politics 21 Nov 2021 KCR’s aid: Rs ...
Nation, Politics

KCR’s aid: Rs 3 lakh each to Delhi’s dead farmers kin

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | NARENDER PULLOOR
Published Nov 21, 2021, 12:11 am IST
Updated Nov 21, 2021, 12:11 am IST
Chief Minister to call on Prime Minister today to resolve paddy issues
Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao addresses the media at Telangana bhavan on Saturday. (Photo: DC/ R.Pavan)
 Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao addresses the media at Telangana bhavan on Saturday. (Photo: DC/ R.Pavan)

HYDERABAD: Chief Minister K. Chandrashekar Rao announced Rs 3 lakh ex gratia each to the family members of north Indian farmers, who died during the agitation against the Centre’s contentious farm laws.

Addressing the media here on Saturday, the Chief Minister said around 750 farmers lost their lives during the 13-month stir and the Telangana government would give ex-gratia of around Rs 22.50 crore to them.

 

Telangana ministers would reach the bereaved family members to hand over the ex-gratia, he said and demanded that the Central government declare Rs 25 lakh ex gratia to the families of the deceased farmers.

Chandrasekhar Rao said two delegations comprising ministers, MPs and officials would reach Delhi on Sunday to sort out the paddy procurement issue. “I will stay in Delhi for two days and meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi to discuss farming issues,” he said. A delegation led by agriculture minister S. Niranjan Reddy and civil supplies minister G. Kamalakar along with TRS MPs would meet the concerned ministers, he said, adding that another delegation led by Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar would discuss the issue with top officials.

 

He said that based on the Central government’s response, they would ‘guide’ the farmers in Telangana state on sowing paddy and procurement issues. “There is no need to worry about paddy procurement as around 6,600 paddy purchasing centres were opened across the state,” the Chief Minister assured. “We will purchase the last grain of the paddy in the ensuing marketing season”, he said.

Reacting to the repeal of farm laws, Chandrasekhar Rao termed it as victory for farmers. After a 13-month-long stir, brave farmers got relief with the decision of the Union government, he said. Numerous cases were registered against agitating farmers and even a Bengaluru-based youth Disha, he said. Sedition cases were registered against farmers and their supporters, but the Narendra Modi government realised its mistake and tendered apology to the farming community, he said.

 

The Chief Minister demanded that a law be enacted to ensure at least minimum support price (MSP) to farmers. A bill should be introduced in the next Parliament session on MSP as 15 crore farmers’ families were eagerly waiting, he said. The Central government should take it as a positive step, he suggested.

Chandrashekar Rao said he would fight against the electricity bill introduced by the Central government. Telangana, Andhra Pradesh and Tamil Nadu were providing electricity to farmers and the Central government should not pressurise the states on new electricity bill, he said. “If the BJP government wants to introduce the electricity bill, it should be implemented in the BJP-ruled states,” he said. The TRS would fight against the electricity bill in Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha. Not only farmers, electricity employees and people were worried over the electricity bill, which was in final shape for implementation, he said.

 

...
Tags: chief minister k. chandrashekar rao, centre farm laws, paddy procurement, sedition cases, minimum support price (msp)
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad


Latest From Nation

Information minister Perni Venkatramaiah. (Photo:Facebook)

Minister demands proof of Naidu’s spouse being insulted

GHMC on Saturday received the 'Best Self Sustainable City' award in the Swachh Survekshan rankings 2021. (Photo: DC/P.Surendra)

Hyderabad bags 'Best Self Sustainable City' award

Chief Minister Jagan took out an aerial survey of the flood-hit areas in Kadapa town on Saturday. (Photo: By arrangement))

Jagan makes aerial survey of flood-hit areas

Prakasam barrage. (DC file photo)

Officials keeping close watch on AP reservoirs



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

DC Cares | Hyderabad: Reckless parking compounds city’s traffic woes

Cars parked in two lines at Abids on Wednesday. (Photo: DC/R.Pavan)
 

China’s wildlife is a pandemic ‘waiting to happen,’ study finds

Workers carrying a bucket with fish at a seafood market in Wuhan in China’s central Hubei province. (AFP)
 

Country's first memorial for COVID-19 victims installed in Telangana village

The countrymen also need to remember the heroism of all the frontline workers long after the country has been vaccinated and ensure the ongoing welfare of rural healthcare workers, it said. (AFP Photo)
 

The era of anti-Covid pills begins

This October 18, 2021 handout photo courtesy of Merck & Co,Inc. shows capsules of the antiviral pill Molnupiravir. (AFP)
 

Bathukamma bedecks Burj Khalifa; Telangana's fest goes global

Visuals of MLC Kavitha & MLAs viewing Bathukamma on Burj Khalifa. By Arrangement.
 

Sex worker-turned-author basks in glory of Kerala film award

Nalini Jameela, a recipient of the prestigious Kerala State Film Awards. (Photo: PTI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Politics

Indian farmers in no mood to forgive despite the U-turn on reforms

An Indian farmer sits in the makeshift tent, made in the back of his tractor trolly as they continue to protest against three new farm bills at Singhu, on the outskirts of New Delhi, India, Friday, March 5, 2021. Since the laws were passed last year, the farmers have hunkered down on the outskirts of New Delhi and camped out for nearly a year, including through a harsh winter and a coronavirus surge. Over the last year, dozens of farmers died due to suicide, hostile weather conditions and COVID-19 during the demonstrations that have since drawn international support. (AP)

'I apologise,' says PM Modi, repeals three farm laws

Farmers dance as they celebrate after Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced the repealing of the three farm reform laws, at Tikri Border in New Delhi, Friday, Nov. 19, 2021. (PTI Photo)

Sachin Pilot meets Sonia Gandhi amid Cabinet reshuffle buzz in Rajasthan

Sachin Pilot arrives at 10, Janpath to meet Congress interim president Sonia Gandhi. (Photo: ANI)

Modi's decision takes BJP cadre by surprise

Farmers celebrate after Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced the repealing of the three Central farm laws, at Singhu Border in New Delhi, Friday, Nov. 19, 2021. (PTI Photo/Arun Sharma)

Centre justifies Char Dham highway widening in SC

Hammering on the wider road infrastructure requirements of the armed forces for the movement of arms and equipment to the LAC, the A-G said the armed forces must be provided with all the 'technical, physical and financial support'. Representational Image. (PTI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2021 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham
-->