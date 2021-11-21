Nation Politics 21 Nov 2021 Farmers to go ahead ...
Nation, Politics

Farmers to go ahead with their protests

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | VINEETA PANDEY
Published Nov 21, 2021, 1:25 am IST
Updated Nov 21, 2021, 1:25 am IST
Demands statutory guarantee for a fair MSP, withdrawal of cases against the protesting farmers and compensation for deceased farmers’ kin
Bhartiya Kisan Union (BKU) leader Rakesh Tikait with farmers at Ghazipur border in New Delhi, Saturday, Nov. 20, 2021. (PTI Photo)
 Bhartiya Kisan Union (BKU) leader Rakesh Tikait with farmers at Ghazipur border in New Delhi, Saturday, Nov. 20, 2021. (PTI Photo)

New Delhi: A day after Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced rollback of the three contentious farm laws in the upcoming Parliament session, farmers' unions under the banner of Samyukt Kisan Morcha announced that they would continue with their pre-planned protests on November 22, 26 and 29 at various locations.

The farmers are pressing for statutory guarantee for a fair Minimum Support Price (MSP), withdrawal of cases registered against the protesting farmers and compensation for deceased farmers’ kin by the Centre. Besides, the farmers' movement has also been seeking the withdrawal of the Electricity Amendment Bill and to keep farmers out of penal clauses related to statutes on air quality regulation in Delhi.

 

The events on these three days, including a tractor march to the Parliament during the upcoming Winter Session, are also to observe one year of the farmers' protest. It is expected that about 500 farmers will take out tractor marches every day during the Winter Session.

As per the plan, there will be a maha panchayat on November 22 in Lucknow. Thereafter, farmers in various north Indian states will reach different protest sites on November 26, which marks the completion of one year of continuous peaceful protests at Delhi's borders. In various states that are far away from Delhi, the first anniversary on November 26 will be marked by tractor and bullock cart parades in capital cities, along with other protests.

 

On November 28, a massive Maharashtrawide Kisan Mazdoor Mahapanchayat will be organised in Azad Maidan of Mumbai under the banner of Samyukta Shetkari Kamgar Morcha with over 100 organisations. From November 29, “peaceful and disciplined march” to the Parliament in tractor trolleys, of 500 protesters per day, will take place, the Samyukt Kisan Morcha (SKM) said in a statement.

...
Tags: three farm laws, samyukt kisan morcha, minimum support price (msp), electricity amendment bill, winter session, delhi tractor march
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi


Latest From Nation

Huge inflows into the Somasila project resulted in damages to roads connecting hundreds of villages along the river Penna from other parts. (Twitter)

River Penna in full spate

Around 7,143 people were affected due to floods, while 33 houses were damaged and eight houses were either marooned or completely inundated. (PTI)

Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams puts losses at Rs 4 crore

During one of the rescues, his life jacket opened accidentally and he got washed away in gushing waters. (Twitter)

SDRF constable dies rescuing flood victims in Nellore district

The deluge continued to inundate several low-lying areas flooding thousands of houses and damaging properties. (PTI)

Tirupati bears brunt of floods, some places cut off



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

DC Cares | Hyderabad: Reckless parking compounds city’s traffic woes

Cars parked in two lines at Abids on Wednesday. (Photo: DC/R.Pavan)
 

China’s wildlife is a pandemic ‘waiting to happen,’ study finds

Workers carrying a bucket with fish at a seafood market in Wuhan in China’s central Hubei province. (AFP)
 

Country's first memorial for COVID-19 victims installed in Telangana village

The countrymen also need to remember the heroism of all the frontline workers long after the country has been vaccinated and ensure the ongoing welfare of rural healthcare workers, it said. (AFP Photo)
 

The era of anti-Covid pills begins

This October 18, 2021 handout photo courtesy of Merck & Co,Inc. shows capsules of the antiviral pill Molnupiravir. (AFP)
 

Bathukamma bedecks Burj Khalifa; Telangana's fest goes global

Visuals of MLC Kavitha & MLAs viewing Bathukamma on Burj Khalifa. By Arrangement.
 

Sex worker-turned-author basks in glory of Kerala film award

Nalini Jameela, a recipient of the prestigious Kerala State Film Awards. (Photo: PTI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Politics

Indian farmers in no mood to forgive despite the U-turn on reforms

An Indian farmer sits in the makeshift tent, made in the back of his tractor trolly as they continue to protest against three new farm bills at Singhu, on the outskirts of New Delhi, India, Friday, March 5, 2021. Since the laws were passed last year, the farmers have hunkered down on the outskirts of New Delhi and camped out for nearly a year, including through a harsh winter and a coronavirus surge. Over the last year, dozens of farmers died due to suicide, hostile weather conditions and COVID-19 during the demonstrations that have since drawn international support. (AP)

'I apologise,' says PM Modi, repeals three farm laws

Farmers dance as they celebrate after Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced the repealing of the three farm reform laws, at Tikri Border in New Delhi, Friday, Nov. 19, 2021. (PTI Photo)

Sachin Pilot meets Sonia Gandhi amid Cabinet reshuffle buzz in Rajasthan

Sachin Pilot arrives at 10, Janpath to meet Congress interim president Sonia Gandhi. (Photo: ANI)

Rajasthan cabinet to have 12 new faces, 5 from Pilot camp

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot along with senior Congress leader Sachin Pilot. (PTI file photo)

Modi's decision takes BJP cadre by surprise

Farmers celebrate after Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced the repealing of the three Central farm laws, at Singhu Border in New Delhi, Friday, Nov. 19, 2021. (PTI Photo/Arun Sharma)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2021 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham
-->