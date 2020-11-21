The Indian Premier League 2020

Nation Politics 21 Nov 2020 Jana Sena opts out o ...
Nation, Politics

Jana Sena opts out of GHMC polls, to campaign for BJP

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Nov 21, 2020, 7:45 am IST
Updated Nov 21, 2020, 8:30 am IST
This was announced by Jana Sena chief Pawan Kalyan after meeting Union minister of state G. Kishan Reddy
The actor-politician appealed to the cadre and party workers, who had filed nominations following the earlier decision to contest the polls, to withdraw their nomination and extend support for the BJP.
 The actor-politician appealed to the cadre and party workers, who had filed nominations following the earlier decision to contest the polls, to withdraw their nomination and extend support for the BJP.

HYDERABAD: The Jana Sena Party will not contest the ensuing Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation elections but would support the BJP.

This was announced by Jana Sena chief Pawan Kalyan after meeting Union minister of state G. Kishan Reddy and BJP OBC Morcha president Dr K. Laxman here on Friday.

 

The meeting was organised at Jana Sena leader Nadendla Manohar’s residence. The actor-politician appealed to the cadre and party workers, who had filed nominations following the earlier decision to contest the polls, to withdraw their nomination and extend support for the BJP.

The Jana Sena chief said that visionary leaders are needed to take the country to the next level of development and placed his hope in Prime Minister Narendra Modi to do it.

Kishan Reddy stated the Pawan Kalyan had expressed his willingness to work with the BJP for the overall development of Hyderabad and Telangana state.

 

...
Tags: jana sena ghmc polls, jana sena support to bjp ghmc polls, hyderabad elections jana sena candidates, ghmc polls pawan kalyan, ghmc elections kishan reddy
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad


Latest From Nation

Medical staff register names of residents that came to undergo swab tests for the Covid-19 coronavirus at a primary health centre in Hyderabad on November 20, 2020, as India's coronavirus caseload passed nine million. (AFP)

Latest: Telangana clocks 925 new COVID-19 cases, 3 deaths

Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (PTI)

Modi reviews security after intel warns of terror attack

TRS working president and Telangana information technology minister K T Rama Rao

Get Rs 1L crore package from Centre to prove commitment: KTR challenges Telangana BJP

Dr Gurumurthy accompanied Reddy from November 2017 to January 2019.

Tirupati LS bypolls: Jagan’s physiotherapist is YSRC candidate



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Waqyanawis | Gandhis in a dilemma as Ashok Gehlot kept enemies closer

In this file photo the rebel Congress leader Sachin Pilot (R) is seen with the then Congress President Rahul Gandhi and Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot during a party function in Jaipur. PTI Photo
 

Exclusive | Kiran Majumdar Shaw on how Biocon hopes to beat COVID-19

Kiran has also been conferred with the prestigious IMC Ladies’ Wing —Woman of the Year Award 2019–2020
 

Shashi Warrier | Here’s to you, Dr Mary Kuriakose

Not all cancers yield readily to treatment, but there are new ways to detect cancer early, and to treat it successfully. Representational Image
 

When the wild world beckons

Black Panther clicked by Shaaz Jung
 

The Covid-19 pandemic has hit the fashion industry hard

Ritu Kumar, Fashion Designer
 

When the boss video calls you at an odd hour, is it sexual harassment?

Some women have also complained that they find their colleagues inappropriately dressed during virtual meetings and it made them uncomfortable.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Politics

Congress is no more a national party: TRS MLC Kavitha

Kavitha said the Congress had failed the nation and its own cadre and was dying a natural death.

Tainted Bihar minister Mewalal Chaudhary quits hours after taking charge

Bihar Education Minister Mewalal Choudhary addresses the media after resigning from his post following corruption allegations against him, in Patna. (PTI)

Jitan Ram Manjhi sworn in as pro-tem Speaker of Bihar assembly

JD(U) National President Nitish Kumar and HAM(S) Chief Jitan Ram Manjhi. (PTI)

Bihar election 2020: Nitish Kumar likely to take oath on Monday

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar

Mamata Banerjee playing 'khoon ki rajniti' in West Bengal: BJP

West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2020 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham