Jana Sena opts out of GHMC polls, to campaign for BJP

HYDERABAD: The Jana Sena Party will not contest the ensuing Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation elections but would support the BJP.

This was announced by Jana Sena chief Pawan Kalyan after meeting Union minister of state G. Kishan Reddy and BJP OBC Morcha president Dr K. Laxman here on Friday.

The meeting was organised at Jana Sena leader Nadendla Manohar’s residence. The actor-politician appealed to the cadre and party workers, who had filed nominations following the earlier decision to contest the polls, to withdraw their nomination and extend support for the BJP.

The Jana Sena chief said that visionary leaders are needed to take the country to the next level of development and placed his hope in Prime Minister Narendra Modi to do it.

Kishan Reddy stated the Pawan Kalyan had expressed his willingness to work with the BJP for the overall development of Hyderabad and Telangana state.