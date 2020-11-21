The Indian Premier League 2020

GHMC voters say they prefer progress to promises

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | SANJAY SAMUEL PAUL
Published Nov 21, 2020, 11:30 pm IST
Updated Nov 21, 2020, 11:58 pm IST
HYDERABAD: The GHMC election campaign is gathering momentum and the contestants are out on the streets with tall promises to catch the voter’s eye.

However, the voters, wiser from past experience, are, more or less, determined to vote for progress. The voter is looking for someone who can control crime in sensitive areas.

 

The condition of the drainage system, roads and supply of water will play a crucial role in the elections, Some hope for better education in government schools, as they are spending a large portion of their earnings on education and health. Most of the voters belong to lower-income groups or the middle class.

Harish Reddy Bollavaram, a resident of New Friends Colony, Hyderguda, in Attapur, said they have been facing drinking water problems, bad roads and rainwater remains stagnant. “All that we have seen here in the last five years has been construction of new buildings but there have been no civic amenities. Vehicles are parked all over the road as buildings have come up without parking lots. We are looking for someone who will improve our living conditions,” he said.
Syed Osman Ghani, Bilalnagar, Kalapathar, says that they need a more active police presence as rowdies and anti-social elements are creating troubles, young men are getting murdered. We want the contestants to assure that they would improve government schools. PHCs should be established in all areas. The condition of the roads is terrible. When we talk about development, because of the nala in front of my house, there was no flooding during the recent crisis.”
Patnala Venkata Sai Kiran, Mansoorabad, LB Nagar is not at all happy with the manner GHMC let them down during the recent floods. He said that no rescue teams had come to our areas. He said “there is so much dirt and debris all over, the flood water that clogged, cleared by itself.”

 

Masku Chandar Sekhar, Site 2, a driver from Borabanda, said, “There has been development in the last five years. Water is supplied regularly and roads have been put up well.”

