Get Rs 1L crore package from Centre to prove commitment: KTR challenges Telangana BJP

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | S A ISHAQUI
Published Nov 21, 2020, 9:47 am IST
Updated Nov 21, 2020, 9:57 am IST
Referring to BJP's assurance they would waive traffic challans, KTR said the BJP men had become a laughing stock with their statements
 TRS working president and Telangana information technology minister K T Rama Rao

Hyderabad: TRS working president K.T. Rama Rao on Friday challenged BJP leaders to get a Rs 1 lakh crore package from the Centre for Hyderabad to prove their commitment to the city and its people.

He was addressing TRS candidates at Telangana Bhavan after releasing the GHMC progress report at Telangana Bhavan. He told the candidates to use the report to explain to the people the work done by the TRS government to develop Hyderabad.

 

“It is our best weapon against our opponents,” he said. “We must explain to the people how our visionary Chief Minister overcame several hurdles and ensured that the city was on the growth path.” Urging them to hit the century mark, he told TRS candidates to meet the aspirants who had competed for the party tickets and together hit the campaign trail.

Rama Rao lashed out at the BJP leaders for attempting to spread communal hatred. “Whenever there are elections, the BJP rakes up Hindu-Muslim communal hatred and India-Pakistan border issues. Don’t they have issues of public welfare and development to speak about,” he asked.

 

Referring to the assurance of BJP leaders they would waive traffic challans, he said the BJP leaders had become a laughing stock with their statements. He asked know if the BJP government in Gujarat was paying the challans of traffic rule violators.

In the progress report, Rama Rao gave a break up of the 67,000 crore spending. The report said Rs 17,290 crore had been spent on Metro Rail, Rs 8,410 crore on the Strategic Road Development Project, Rs 313 crore on Hyderabad Road Development Corporation, Rs 709.49 crore on the Comprehensive Road Management Project, Rs 866.19 through the roads and buildings department and Rs 3,309 crore on the Outer Ring Road.

 

Another Rs 14,175 crore was spent on water supply and sewerage management, Rs 2.374 crore on uninterrupted power, Rs 564 crore for energy conservation, Rs 1,940 crore for law and order, Rs 9,700 crore on two-bedroom houses, Rs 1,716 crore for Swachh Hyderabad, Rs 332 crore on Green Hyderabad, and Rs 2,215 crore for the IT and industries incentives under Brand Hyderabad.

The government said that it had attracted Rs 2 lakh crore investments in six years.

