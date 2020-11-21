Congress is no more a national party: TRS MLC Kavitha

Kavitha said the Congress had failed the nation and its own cadre and was dying a natural death.

HYDERABAD: TRS MLC K. Kavitha on Friday that the Congress was no more a national party. “It has been reduced to Indian Notional Congress,” she said.

In an informal chat with reporters, she said the Congress had failed to provide an alternative to the BJP.

While TRS chief K. Chandrashekar Rao and working president K.T. Rama Rao are targeting the BJP, Kavitha is training her guns on the Congress. She had cautioned the AICC Telangana state in-charge Manickam Tagore on Twitter for his ‘Any Time Modi’ remarks against Chandrashekar Rao.

On the strategy behind taking on the Congress, Kaviha said the AICC leader has to be more responsible while making remarks against a democratically elected leader. Taking exception to Tagore terming Chandrashekar Rao a Modi supporter, Kavitha pointed out that the TRS MPs opposed the farm Bills in the Lok Sabha, forcing the Congress MPs too to support them.

She asserted, “the Congress does not own sole rights to fight on national issues. Every political party, organisation and even an individual can do so.”

She said that the Congress had failed the nation and its own cadre and was dying a natural death. Stating that Tagore had crossed the line in targeting TRS chief, she pointed out that the TRS had extended issue-based support to the Centre in the past with no political motive or agenda attached to it.

Kavitha said that TRS MPs never supported the divisive ideology of the BJP and opposed several Bills in Parliament.

On the Chief Minister’s move to have a meeting in the second week of December with non- BJP parties, Kavitha said the Chief Minister and his party’s fight against the Centre was above politics; it was against its anti-people, anti-labour and disinvestment policies.

Exuding confidence of a comfortable win of the TRS in the GHMC elections, she said that the party’s strength had increased manifold and its welfare and development measures will outweigh the anti-incumbency factor being publicised by the Opposition.

On TRS Rajya Sabha member D. Srinivas challenging the party to take action against him, Kavitha said that taking no action was also an action. “There is no need to talk about a disgruntled leader,” she added.