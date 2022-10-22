  
Nation Politics 21 Oct 2022 Venkat Reddy's ...
Nation, Politics

Venkat Reddy's audio tape backing Rajagopal creates furore

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | N VAMSI SRINIVAS
Published Oct 22, 2022, 1:31 am IST
Updated Oct 22, 2022, 7:12 am IST
Bhongir MP Komatireddy Venkat Reddy was heard urging a party leader to support his brother and Munugode BJP candidate Rajgopal Reddy (Photo: Facebook)
 Bhongir MP Komatireddy Venkat Reddy was heard urging a party leader to support his brother and Munugode BJP candidate Rajgopal Reddy (Photo: Facebook)

HYDERABAD: The leak of an audio tape in which Congress’ Bhongir MP Komatireddy Venkat Reddy was heard urging a party leader to support his brother and Munugode BJP candidate Rajgopal Reddy created furore in the party on Friday.

The leak, apparently by Munugode Congress leaders, was seen as an angry reaction of the core party workers over what they described as an attempt to sabotage the party candidate’s Palvai Sravanthi’s chances from within in the bypoll.

Interestingly, the leak came a day after Pradesh Congress Committee president A. Revanth Reddy made an emotional appeal to party workers to protect the Congress from the onslaught of the BJP and the TRS which he said were conspiring jointly to uproot the party from Telangana.

The elder brother’s attempt came in for sharp criticism from Congress leaders. Irate party workers burnt Venkat Reddy’s effigy at Gandhi Bhavan, the PCC headquarters, in the city. They raised slogans calling Venkat Reddy a ‘betrayer’. They also demanded, through sloganeering, the removal of the MP from the primary membership of the party.

Rajgopal Reddy, however, offered an excuse that even TRS legislators were asking the Munugode electorate to vote for him. Venkat Reddy was unavailable for comment.

As per the leaked audio tape, Venkat Reddy was talking to one Jabbar, a local Congress sympathiser. The MP asked him to rise above political affiliations and support Rajagopal Reddy because he was always at the service of the people of Munugode. “Chaavaina, pellaina sayam chestadu (Rajgopal Redy stands by the people),” the Congress MP said.

The Congress leaders were also upset over the audacity with which Venkat Reddy spoke about his appointment as PCC chief after the bypoll and heading the Congress government after the next elections. “I will go on a padayatra and bring the party to power. I will take care. No need to worry,” he told the party leader.

Meanwhile, senior Congress leader and former minister Shabbir Ali said the party would discuss Venkat Reddy’s conduct in the party forum.

Another video that went viral on social media in the evening did more harm to Venkat Reddy than good. A person claiming to be Jabbar, a resident of Dubbakalva village, , released a video message claiming that the audio tape was of 2018. Ironically, Venkat Reddy made it clear that there would be change in PCC presidentship after Munugode and that he would tour entire state and bring Congress to power. He also said everyone should support Rajgopal Reddy outside of party affiliations.

Venkat Reddy is said to have left for a foreign jaunt with his family members. Sources close to him said he had gone to Australia and would return on November 2, a day ahead of the Munugode bypoll.

...
Tags: munugode bypoll, komatireddy brothers, bjp committee munugode bypoll
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad


Related Stories

Jolt to BJP ahead of Munugode bypoll as TRS launches "Ghar Wapsi"
EC declares 104 out of 289 polling booths in Munugode as 'sensitive'
EC sacks Munugode RO over 'road roller' symbol row

Latest From Nation

Prime Minister Narendra Modi with Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami during his visit to the Badrinath Temple in Chamoli district, Friday, Oct. 21, 2022. (PTI Photo)

UP: PM Modi, CM Yogi to mark their presence at Deepotsava in Ayodhya

As many as 15 people were killed and 40 others injured when a Gorakhpur, Uttar Pradesh bound bus from Hyderabad collided with a truck (ANI)

15 killed as bus travelling from Hyderabad to UP's Gorakhpur collides with truck

Election Commission of India suspended the Choutuppal mandal revenue officer on Friday for altering the election symbols in the Munugode Assembly constituency

EC suspends Choutuppal MRO over symbols row

Leaders of various Congress Committees formed to make Rahul Gandhi's Bharat Jodo Yatra a success including AICC Secretary Nadeem Jawed, former deputy CM Damodar Raja Naraimmha and MLA Jagga Reddy chalking out plans at Gandhi Bhavan (P.Surendra/DC)

TPCC leaders argue as Rahul's Yatra set to enter Telangana



MOST POPULAR

 

Tea in the Desert, A poem for Iran

Hoshang Merchant (Image credit: Facebook)
 

Anxiety during pregnancy may lead to premature births, says study

Maternal stress endured during pregnancy can negatively affect a wide range of outcomes in children including on cognition, health and educational attainment. (Photo: Representational/Pixabay)
 

Uber’s audio recording feature sparks worries

On its website, Uber has stated: “To maintain the privacy of parties in the vehicle, the recorded content is encrypted, and neither riders nor drivers can listen to it.” (AFP Photo)
 

Bike taxi services run in Hyderabad without helmets

File photo of a motorist wearing a helmet. (Photo: AFP)
 

70-yr-old former banker nurtures 'Golu' passion for six decades

Retired bank employee Rajalakshmi and her husband retired professor K.R. Ramana pose with their Kolu ocassion of Dasara festivities in Hyderabad on Friday. (Image: DC)
 

Woman gets husband ‘married’ to his ex-lover

A woman sacrificed her marriage and got her husband married to his ex-lover in Tirupati district. (Representational Image/DC)
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Politics

Rahul Gandhi thanks AP people for tremendous response to yatra

Rahul Gandhi underlined that Congress is committed to granting special category status for Andhra Pradesh and develop a single capital at Amaravati. (Photo: Twitter)

TRS double strikes in a day catch BJP leaders off-guard

BJP leaders – K Swamy Goud, and Dr Sravan Dasoju joined TRS. (DC Image)

Union Minister Pralhad Joshi slams TRS over Nadda 'grave'

File photo of Union Minister Pralhad Joshi (ANI)

ECI has no power on electoral promises, Owaisi

In a letter to the ECI, the Majlis chief took objection to the former identifying social welfare schemes like loan waivers, pension schemes, and free public utilities and asking parties to justify their promises regarding such schemes. — PTI

KTR attacks Modi govt. over removal of Munugode RO

Minister for IT and Industries KT Rama Rao. (Photo:Twitter @MinisterKTR)
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2022 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham
-->