Rahul Gandhi thanks AP people for tremendous response to yatra

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | NAGABHUSHANAM HOSKOTE
Published Oct 22, 2022, 12:07 am IST
Updated Oct 22, 2022, 12:07 am IST
Rahul Gandhi underlined that Congress is committed to granting special category status for Andhra Pradesh and develop a single capital at Amaravati. (Photo: Twitter)
ANANTAPUR: Rahul Gandhi’s Bharath Jodo Yatra through Andhra Pradesh concluded on Friday at Madhavaram in Mantralayam mandal of Kurnool district. The four-day-long 119-km-long yatra in AP covered four assembly segments of Kurnool district.

However, a large number of public organisations and activists from all parts of the state met the top Congress leader, raising serious issues like the promised Special Category Status for the state, Polavaram project, Visakhapatnam Steel Plant and gram panchayat system.

In a statement at the end of his tour, Rahul Gandhi said: "We thank people for their overwhelming support and encouragement. It has truly been a memorable experience. Congress party is deeply aware of challenges we face in Andhra Pradesh. The state had been a bastion of Congress party in the past. It has produced outstanding statesmen for India. We are determined to do all we can for ensuring that Congress returns to its pre-eminent position in the hearts and minds of Andhra people".

Referring to his interactions with diverse groups of people during the AP leg of his Bharath Jodo Yatra, Rahul Gandhi underlined that Congress is committed to granting special category status for Andhra Pradesh and develop a single capital at Amaravati.

"We support demand for continuation of Visakhapatnam Steel Plant as a public sector company. We note that the state government has systematically undermined the panchayati raj system in Andhra Pradesh. We are strongly opposed to its assaults on democratic institutions. We will also continue to amplify the voice of farmers, youth, women, workers and many other stakeholders, whom we interacted with during the last three days," the Congress MP stated.

He recalled the commitments made in 2014 by then Congress-led UPA government in Parliament to people of Andhra Pradesh. “These are not assurances made by one person or one party. They have been made by the Parliament to people of Andhra Pradesh.  Congress is determined to ensure that these commitments are met—fully and speedily.” He blamed both central and state governments for failing in this regard.

Rahul Gandhi underlined: "I believe that Bharat Jodo Yatra will serve as a first step forward in this journey. There is a continuing effort on a daily basis to pit Indians against each other on the lines of caste, religion, language, food and dress. The unparalleled economic distress caused by skyrocketing prices and record unemployment, as well as the increasing concentration of political and economic power in a few hands, are all matters of grave concern."

Meanwhile, the Congress MP spent 20 minutes with a family at an Indiramma house in Madhavaram bridge colony. Noticing that the family has no cots, he directed Karnataka party leaders to arrange at least two cots for the house.

Congress leader Jairam Ramesh, who is supervising the yatra through AP and Karnataka, expressed his gratitude towards people of Andhra Pradesh for their overwhelming response to Bharat Jodo Yatra in the state.

