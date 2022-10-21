  
Nation Politics 21 Oct 2022 KTR woos young Munug ...
Nation, Politics

KTR woos young Munugode voters with road shows

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | DECCAN CHRONICLE
Published Oct 21, 2022, 11:52 pm IST
Updated Oct 21, 2022, 11:52 pm IST
Minister K.T. Rama Rao. (Twitter)
 Minister K.T. Rama Rao. (Twitter)

HYDERABAD: TRS working president and IT minister K.T. Rama Rao launched three days of road shows in Munugode Assembly constituency, starting with a massive rally in Choutuppal on Friday as part of the campaign for party candidate Kusukuntla Prabhakar Reddy.

The rally with thousands of people and party workers covered five kilometres from Koyyalagudem village to Choutuppal town. Its highlight was the enthusiastic participation of a large number of youth.
This is for the first time that Rama Rao is holding a roadshow and campaigning for a byelection. He had only campaigned during the GHMC polls but had stayed away from the bypolls — Dubbak and Buzurabad, which the TRS lost, and Nagarjunasagar where the party won.

Party sources said the main objective of the party leadership to rope in Rama Rao for campaigning was to attract youth, who comprise 1.21 lakh voters in Munugode out of the overall 2.40 lakh in the constituency.

Party leaders have been asked to mobilise youth in large numbers for Rama Rao's roadshows till Sunday. He will cover all seven mandals in the constituency.

Touching the right chords, Rao raised the issue of jobs and unemployment in the country to attack the BJP-led government at the Centre while also highlighting the achievements of TRS government in employment creation in both government and private sectors.

"(Narendra) Modi promised to give two crore jobs per year to youth and unemployed during 2014 Lok Sabha polls. He came to power eight years ago. He should have given 16 crore jobs by now. Is there anyone in this meeting who has a job as promised by Modi? Let alone giving 16 crore jobs, Modi's privatisation of PSUs has resulted in loss of jobs as have his flawed economic policies," he alleged.

He took a dig at Modi for his reported comments in an interview that jobs such as people earning Rs 200 per day making pakodas on streets should also be considered as employment.

"Modi takes credit for providing employment to pakoda makers. I have seen several people making idli and dosa on the streets here. Do you agree that Modi provided employment to you," Rao asked.

Rama Rao listed out the steps taken by the TRS government in the last eight years to provide employment for youth in government and private sectors.

"In Dandumalkapur village near Munugode, the TRS government launched Asia's biggest industrial park spread over 580 acres to provide employment for locals in Munugode and other areas. Already 200 companies have started construction. Once they launch operations, thousands of Munugode locals will get employment," Rama Rao added.

...
Tags: munugode bypoll, telangana rashtra samithi (trs), industries and it minister k t rama rao
Location: India, Telangana


Latest From Nation

Rahul Gandhi underlined that Congress is committed to granting special category status for Andhra Pradesh and develop a single capital at Amaravati. (Photo: Twitter)

Rahul Gandhi thanks AP people for tremendous response to yatra

The students of the school would be transferred to another school so that they do not suffer loss of the academic year.

KG student rape case: School recognition cancelled

BJP leaders – K Swamy Goud, and Dr Sravan Dasoju joined TRS. (DC Image)

TRS double strikes in a day catch BJP leaders off-guard

Complaining that turning off the music has been causing a loss of revenue as customers preferred music to unwind, the managements of several pubs and bars filed appeal petitions challenging the order. Some filed implead petitions before the single judge bench, which had given the order. — DC File Image

Pubs, bars approach HC against order restricting music timings



MOST POPULAR

 

Tea in the Desert, A poem for Iran

Hoshang Merchant (Image credit: Facebook)
 

Anxiety during pregnancy may lead to premature births, says study

Maternal stress endured during pregnancy can negatively affect a wide range of outcomes in children including on cognition, health and educational attainment. (Photo: Representational/Pixabay)
 

Uber’s audio recording feature sparks worries

On its website, Uber has stated: “To maintain the privacy of parties in the vehicle, the recorded content is encrypted, and neither riders nor drivers can listen to it.” (AFP Photo)
 

Bike taxi services run in Hyderabad without helmets

File photo of a motorist wearing a helmet. (Photo: AFP)
 

70-yr-old former banker nurtures 'Golu' passion for six decades

Retired bank employee Rajalakshmi and her husband retired professor K.R. Ramana pose with their Kolu ocassion of Dasara festivities in Hyderabad on Friday. (Image: DC)
 

Woman gets husband ‘married’ to his ex-lover

A woman sacrificed her marriage and got her husband married to his ex-lover in Tirupati district. (Representational Image/DC)
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Politics

Union Minister Pralhad Joshi slams TRS over Nadda 'grave'

File photo of Union Minister Pralhad Joshi (ANI)

ECI has no power on electoral promises, Owaisi

In a letter to the ECI, the Majlis chief took objection to the former identifying social welfare schemes like loan waivers, pension schemes, and free public utilities and asking parties to justify their promises regarding such schemes. — PTI

KTR attacks Modi govt. over removal of Munugode RO

Minister for IT and Industries KT Rama Rao. (Photo:Twitter @MinisterKTR)

Mysterious 'grave' for Nadda pops up in Munugode

Union Minister Kishan Reddy speaks to media over TRS government's tactics in Munugodu (DC Image/Deepak Deshpande)

Rahul Gandhi unlikely to visit Hyderabad's Bhagyalakshmi temple

Gandhi’s Bharath Jodo Yatra is expected to touch the Old City on November 1. (Photo: Twitter)
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2022 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham
-->