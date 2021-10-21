Nation Politics 21 Oct 2021 ‘Vote from eac ...
‘Vote from each household’ is Congress slogan for Huzurabad bypoll

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | DC CORRESPONDENT
Published Oct 21, 2021, 11:43 pm IST
Updated Oct 22, 2021, 12:13 pm IST
Revanth Reddy asked party cadres to highlight why the by-election got necessitated in Huzurabad and who halted Dalit Bandhu scheme
The TPCC president said these points must be among campaign strategies in the next 10 days in Huzurabad, where the by-election is scheduled on October 30. — DC Image
HYDERABAD: TPCC president A. Revanth Reddy on Thursday said party cadres should work with slogan “Vote for Congress from each household” in Huzurabad assembly constituency by-election. He further emphasised that as Congress has fielded NSUI state president Balmuri Venkat, party leaders must also garner votes from students and unemployed youth.

The TPCC chief was speaking via a zoom meeting he had with Congress in-charges of Huzurabad by-election. He emphasised to them that they explain failures of TRS and BJP governments at the state and central levels to people. They should then point out the need to vote for Congress that had brought immense development in the past.

 

Revanth Reddy asked party cadres to highlight why the by-election got necessitated in Huzurabad and who halted Dalit Bandhu scheme, among various issues. He alleged that TRS and BJP have a secret pact in the by-poll and this should be brought to notice of the people.

The TPCC president said these points must be among campaign strategies in the next 10 days in Huzurabad, where the by-election is scheduled on October 30.

TPCC working president and MLA T. Jayaprakash “Jagga” Reddy, election management committee chairman and former deputy CM C. Damodar Rajanarsimha, former MPs Ponnam Prabhakar and Mallu Ravi, TPCC general secretary Harkara Venugopal and others were present in the meeting.

 

