TRS senses anti-incumbency against its MLAs, ministers

Hyderabad: Ahead of the plenary on October 25, the ruling TRS is drawing a plan to beat anti-incumbency. The party is laying stress on the performance of ministers and MLAs and would hold training sessions for them soon after the plenary to improve their performance.

Being in power for two terms since 2014, the party’s internal surveys hint at the emergence of anti-incumbency feelings against ministers and MLAs, who have been representing them for both the terms. Both these sets of representatives will be trained on how to build a better rapport with the people over the remaining two years of the present TRS term. This could boost their winning chances in the 2023 assembly polls.

TRS working president K.T. Rama Rao has been repeatedly stressing on having such training/orientation sessions for ministers and MLAs while holding meetings at Telangana Bhavan for the party's plenary on October 25 and the Telangana Vijaya Garjana public meeting in Warangal on November 15

Rama Rao has been meeting ministers and party MLAs from 20 assembly constituencies each every day since Monday.

Ministers and MLAs were asked to play a proactive role in the effective delivery of welfare schemes, public services and development programmes in their constituencies and districts. They should not neglect applications submitted by the people to them on various issues and pursue all such issues with the government and officials to resolve them at the earliest.

Rama Rao is citing the examples of a few ministers and MLAs who are winning elections with big majorities even after five to six terms as they were able to overcome the anti-incumbency factor by edging closer to the people all the time through their swift responses in resolving people’s issues.

The TRS has 103 MLAs. It won 88 of the 119 seats in the assembly in 2018. This apart, 12 legislators from the Congress, two from the Telugu Desam (TD) and two Independents joined the TRS later, taking the total number of ruling party MLAs to 103. Of them, 68 have been elected twice or more to the assembly.

The TRS leadership expects such an anti-incumbency factor at work in the 2023 polls even though the TRS government has been “performing well” in terms of welfare schemes and development programmes under the leadership of chief minister Chandrashekar Rao.