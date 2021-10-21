Nation Politics 21 Oct 2021 Opposition trying to ...
Opposition trying to brand AP Youth as drug addicts: CM Jagan

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | DC CORRESPONDENT
Published Oct 21, 2021, 11:51 pm IST
Updated Oct 22, 2021, 12:20 pm IST
The CM stated that political elements are trying to create unrest in the state by destroying idols and burning chariots in temples
Jagan Mohan Reddy said they are trying to brand the youth of Andhra Pradesh as drug addicts despite the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence, Andhra Pradesh DGP, and Vijayawada Police Commissioner clarifying that Andhra Pradesh has no links with drug cases. However, he said some vested interests are publicising this flawed narrative only to conspire against the state government. This, the chief minister said, is a serious crime. — DC Image/C. Narayana Rao
VIJAYAWADA: For the second day in a row, Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy on Thursday once again accused Opposition parties of conspiring to create a rift among people in the name of castes and religion.

Participating in the Police Commemoration Day programme on Thursday, the Chief Minister said crime is taking new forms, of late, with political elements trying to stall welfare activities, using swear words, and becoming antisocial.

 

He stated that political elements are trying to create unrest in the state by destroying idols and burning chariots in temples to create a rift among castes and religions. He also criticised a section of the media for doling out lies and distortions.

Jagan Mohan Reddy said they are trying to brand the youth of Andhra Pradesh as drug addicts despite the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence, Andhra Pradesh DGP, and Vijayawada Police Commissioner clarifying that Andhra Pradesh has no links with drug cases. However, he said some vested interests are publicising this flawed narrative only to conspire against the state government. This, the chief minister said, is a serious crime.

 

Jagan Mohan Reddy said the opposition parties have gone to the extent of using vulgar words against the Chief Minister, who is the head of the government, and questioned if it was correct to use such words.

He uttered the cuss word used by the TD leader, explained its meaning and called the use of such a word is highly objectionable. “Is this correct? I urge you to think. They are trying to provoke the followers of the Chief Minister and are conspiring to unleash unrest in the state. This is unjust and unrighteous, and is an attempt to spread vicious lies,” the Chief Minister said.

 

Further, the Chief Minister accused the opposition parties of trying to defame the state in a pre-planned manner out of vengeance. "Is it justified to create unrest in the state? The people have voted for the ruling party and won all the municipal elections because of our good work. Just because people close to them have not won, they are conspiring against the state," he observed.

He pointed out that the opposition leaders are trying to trigger crimes in the state while staying in other places and are spreading blatant lies about the presence of drugs in the state.

 

