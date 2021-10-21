Naidu responsible for the outrage on people, says YSRC

SRC activists display placards while they stage protests against the leaders and activists of TDP, at GVMC Gandhi Statue junction in Visakhapatnam on Wednesday. (DC photo)

VIJAYAWADA: The ruling YSR Congress on Wednesday held Telugu Desam chief N. Chandrababu Naidu responsible for the use of abusive words against Chief Minister Jagan and sought an unconditional apology from Naidu.

Adviser to government on public affairs Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy said, “We bear with a lot of abusive comments from TD, but will not tolerate objectionable and abusive use of words.”

Terming TD leaders' criticism and remarks against Chief Minister Jagan as derogatory, Reddy said opposition leader Naidu was responsible for this outrage. “TD leader Pattabhiram’s foul words against the CM was a deliberate attempt from Chandrababu to vitiate the political atmosphere. There will be reaction from everyone who admires the CM.”

He said if Pattabhiram doesn’t use such filthy language then there would have been no strong reaction from the people. “The level language of TD leaders has been deteriorating day by day and they have crossed the line and lost the moral right to continue as a political party.”

Reddy said Pattabhiram spoke to the media in a fully conscious state as an official spokesperson of the TD, and the direction for this stage show came from Chandrababu. “It was a premeditated, cold-blooded plan of action, an organised crime against the State and Chandrababu must take the responsibility for such statements.”

The adviser asked whether the spirit of democracy is such as to use abusive language and would the opposition leaders accept to be addressed in the same language. In fact, both Chandrababu and his son Lokesh deliberately speak ill of the chief minister and all the while YSRC leaders have remained calm. The opposition is unable to digest the good governance of Jagan and is trying to confuse and mislead the public and create a wrong impression among them by spinning lies as stories.”

Recalling the past actions of TD, Reddy said MLA Roja and Chevireddy Bhasker were harassed during the TD rule. “Unlike the previous government, the YSRC leaders are not adopting such a path. Summons were issued to Nakka Anandbabu within the purview of police authority. However, the opposition had created a scene over this. Similar reactions can be expected in future if the same scenario gets repeated.”

The adviser said Chandrababu should apologise as any dignified person would do before taking up a deeksha or at least issue a clarification that he saw nothing wrong with the abusive remarks. He urged the leaders of the other parties to respond over the issue.