Nation Politics 21 Oct 2021 EC order to defer Da ...
Nation, Politics

EC order to defer Dalit Bandhu scheme challenged in HC

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | VUJJINI VAMSHIDHAR
Published Oct 22, 2021, 12:00 am IST
Updated Oct 22, 2021, 12:00 am IST
Benefits not specific to Huzurabad, argues petitioner
Telangana High Court. (PTI Photo)
 Telangana High Court. (PTI Photo)

HYDERABAD: Two PIL petitions have been filed before the Telangana High Court challenging the Election Commission of India’s October 18 order that defers implementation of Dalit Bandhu scheme in Huzurabad Assembly constituency, till the completion of the by-election.

The PIl filed by journalist Mallepalli Laxmaiah, and social workers, says that welfare schemes shall not be stopped on account of elections while the other one filed by AICC member Bukka Judson says that the order was to protect the ruling party given the state’s precarious financial position.

 

Laxmaiah argues that singling out Dalit Bandhu while leaving out other state and central welfare schemes exposes the mala-fide intention and discrimination against the downtrodden lot. The EC has issued the order without acknowledging the fact that Dalit Bandhu was an ongoing welfare scheme and had no specific relevance to Huzurabad.

Judson said the order was intended to further the interests of the ruling party and to bail itself out of the financial mess created by the populist scheme.

“A cursory reading of the impugned order shows that it is bereft of any pragmatism. At whose instance was such a decision taken. What are the grounds on which the EC has arrived on such a decision? It is not indicated whether the office of the Governor had communicated any such letters containing objection to the implementation of Dalit Bandhu scheme to the EC”,  Judson mentioned in the petition.

 

The PILs are yet to be listed for admission.

...
Tags: huzurabad assembly, election commission
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad


Latest From Nation

Chevella MP Ranjith Reddy,former Mayor Donthu Rammohan and others inspecting venue of TRS 20th Plenary to be held at Hitex grounds in Madhapur on Thursday. (Photo: P.Surendra)

Grand arrangements in place for TRS plenary on Oct 25

The Telangana state government on Thursday said that all government-run residential schools will start functioning from Friday. (DC file photo)

Residential edu schools, colleges, hostel in TS open today

AP High Court.

HC directs AP to show proof of public revenue in Consolidated Fund of State

CM K Chandrasekhar Rao. (Photo: Twitter)

TRS senses anti-incumbency against its MLAs, ministers



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Sex worker-turned-author basks in glory of Kerala film award

Nalini Jameela, a recipient of the prestigious Kerala State Film Awards. (Photo: PTI)
 

Is it a bird? Is it a plane? No, it's the first bisexual Superman

DC Comics made the announcement on National Coming Out Day. (Photo: Twitter/@DCSuperman)
 

COVID through a gender lens: Study shows specific issues faced by women

The study talks about various problems that women coronavirus warriors faced during the pandemic and also gives suggestions to resolve some of these issues. (AP)
 

'Kanyadaan' an outdated ritual or important custom? Alia Bhatt's ad sparks debate

Alia Bhatt in Manyavar Mohey's new ad. (Photo: Screenshot from YouTube)
 

Flaunting the innerwear on red carpets

Kendall Jenner at 2021 Meta Gala
 

Nitin Gadkari earns Rs 4 lakh royalty per month from YouTube

Union Minister of Road Transport & Highways Nitin Gadkari during the inspection of a bridge built across the Narmada river near Bharuch, Friday, Sept. 17, 2021. (Twitter)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Politics

Congress leaders meet President Kovind, demand dismissal of MoS Ajay Mishra

President Ram Nath Kovind with Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi, Mallikarjun Kharge, Priyanka Gandhi, Ghulam Nabi Azad and A.K. Antony, during a meeting at Rashtrapati Bhavan, in New Delhi, Wednesday, Oct. 13, 2021. (PTI)

Fate of 40 % of UP ministers hangs in balance

UP CM Yogi Adityanath. (File photo)

I am full-time, hands-on Congress President, says Sonia Gandhi at CWC meeting

Congress Interim President Sonia Gandhi with party leader Rahul Gandhi during the Congress Working Committee (CWC) meeting to discuss the current political situation, upcoming Assembly polls, and organisational elections, at AICC headquarters in New Delhi, Saturday, Oct. 16, 2021. (PTI)

TRS threatens defamation case against BJP leader over drugs allegations against KTR

Reportedly, KT Rama Rao had offered to go through a drug test. (Photo: PTI/File)

Two ministers of Karnataka BJP eye Bengaluru Urban's minister-in-charge post

Senior BJP minister V Somanna. (Photo: Twitter/@VSOMANNA_BJP)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2021 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham
-->