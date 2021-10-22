EC order to defer Dalit Bandhu scheme challenged in HC

HYDERABAD: Two PIL petitions have been filed before the Telangana High Court challenging the Election Commission of India’s October 18 order that defers implementation of Dalit Bandhu scheme in Huzurabad Assembly constituency, till the completion of the by-election.

The PIl filed by journalist Mallepalli Laxmaiah, and social workers, says that welfare schemes shall not be stopped on account of elections while the other one filed by AICC member Bukka Judson says that the order was to protect the ruling party given the state’s precarious financial position.

Laxmaiah argues that singling out Dalit Bandhu while leaving out other state and central welfare schemes exposes the mala-fide intention and discrimination against the downtrodden lot. The EC has issued the order without acknowledging the fact that Dalit Bandhu was an ongoing welfare scheme and had no specific relevance to Huzurabad.

Judson said the order was intended to further the interests of the ruling party and to bail itself out of the financial mess created by the populist scheme.

“A cursory reading of the impugned order shows that it is bereft of any pragmatism. At whose instance was such a decision taken. What are the grounds on which the EC has arrived on such a decision? It is not indicated whether the office of the Governor had communicated any such letters containing objection to the implementation of Dalit Bandhu scheme to the EC”, Judson mentioned in the petition.

The PILs are yet to be listed for admission.