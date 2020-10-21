The Indian Premier League 2020

 LIVE !  :  Such scenes were witnessed across the city last week. Hyderabad lakes breach after record-breaking heavy rains
 
Nation Politics 21 Oct 2020 Pre-poll survey indi ...
Nation, Politics

Pre-poll survey indicates NDA is set to win in Bihar

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Oct 21, 2020, 1:12 pm IST
Updated Oct 21, 2020, 2:26 pm IST
Mahagathbandhan led by RJD’s Tejashwi Yadav is projected to win anywhere between 88-98 Assembly seats, with a vote share of 29-32 percent
Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar waves at the crowd during an election campaign rally, ahead of Assembly elections, in Jehanabad, Tuesday, Oct. 20, 2020. (PTI )
 Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar waves at the crowd during an election campaign rally, ahead of Assembly elections, in Jehanabad, Tuesday, Oct. 20, 2020. (PTI )

New Delhi: As Bihar prepares to vote in the first phase of the three-phased electoral battle on October 28, a pre-poll survey by India Today-Lokniti has projected the Nitish Kumar-led NDA securing a clear majority, with 133-143 Assembly seats and a vote share of 38 per cent. Prime Minister Narendra Modi remains the most popular political figure in the state, where the BJP has already made it clear that JD(U) chief Nitish Kumar, the chief minister, will lead the alliance, with 61 per cent voters saying they were satisfied with the Central government and 52 per cent saying they were satisfied with Mr Kumar’s performance.

Modi is due to begin his campaign in the state on October 23, and the NDA is hoping that it could impact the “undecided voters” in its favour. Bihar has 243 Assembly seats and the Nitish Kumar-led JD(U) had contested the last Assembly polls in 2015 with the Lalu Prasad Yadav-led RJD and the Congress.

 

In Bihar, where caste plays a crucial role, the Opposition Mahagathbandhan led by RJD’s Tejashwi Yadav is projected to win anywhere between 88-98 Assembly seats, with a vote share of 29-32 percent. The Mahagathbandhan comprises the RJD, Congress, CPI(M), CPI and CPI(M-L). These are the first elections in the state since the late 1990s that Lalu Yadav, considered as a major crowd puller and mass leader, is not in the electoral scene as he was convicted by a special CBI court but is currently admitted in RIMS, Ranchi.

While development is the NDA’s main poll plank, the Opposition is highlighting anti-incumbency against the Nitish Kumar government, including unemployment, Covid-19 mismanagement, ill-preparedness during recent floods and with the migrants who returned during the lockdown.

 

Though the pre-poll survey shows the NDA alliance -- JDU-BJP-HAM-VIP -- getting a clear majority, the survey has also shown Mr Kumar’s popularity sliding down by a few notches and anti-incumbency against his government going up by few numbers, but despite these the JD(U) chief’s popularity remains the highest, at 31 per cent, though the figure was at 40 per cent in 2015.

RJD’s Tejashwi Yadav is just four notches below, at 27 per cent. Asked whether or not the JD(U) chief deserves another chance, 31 per cent said yes, 26 said no and 34 per cent favoured a new leader. The Chirag Paswan-led LJP, which decided to go solo and not with the NDA, is projected to win two to six seats and a vote share of five to six percent. Another alliance, the Upendra Kushwaha-led Grand Democratic Secular Front (RLSP-BSP-AIMIM-SJDD-SBSP-JPS), is projected to get a vote share of five to seven per cent.

 

In 2015, when the JD(U) contested with the Mahagathbandhan, it won by a thumping majority, with 178 seats, with the RJD bagging the highest number of seats, at 80, JD(U) 71 and Congress 27. The NDA had won 58 seats -- BJP 53, LJP two, HAM one and RLSP two.

...
Tags: bihar polls, nda alliance, pre-poll survey
Location: India, Bihar, Patna


Latest From Nation

Blood donation camp at Pingali Venkatrama Reddy Convention Center, Lower Tank Bund. Picture credits : Surender Reddy

Voluntary blood donation camp at lower tank bund on Police Flag day

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo. (AFP)

India, US set to have 2+2 talks next week

Women passengers deboard a local train after the authorities allowed them to commute during non-peak hours from 11 AM to 3 PM and from 7 PM till the end of the service, at Kurla in Mumbai, Wednesday, Oct. 21, 2020. (PTI)

India COVID count falls; Under 50K a day after 3 months

Assam Pradesh Youth Congress activists protest against Mizoram government, in Guwahati, Tuesday, Oct. 20, 2020. (PTI)

Assam to Mizoram: Leave camps, pull back forces



ADVERTISEMENT

IPL 2020

 

Full Scorecard KXI vs DEL Match 38, Kings XI Punjab win by 5 wickets DREAM11 IPL 2020, T-20 Match

KXIP VS DC Match 38, DREAM11 IPL 2020, T-20 Match
 

Full Scorecard CHE vs RAJ Match 37, Rajasthan Royals win by 7 wickets DREAM11 IPL 2020, T-20 Match

CSK VS RR Match 37, DREAM11 IPL 2020, T-20 Match
 

Full Scorecard MI vs KXI Match 36, KXI won by 0 DREAM11 IPL 2020, T-20 Match

MI VS KXIP Match 36, DREAM11 IPL 2020, T-20 Match
 

Full Scorecard KKR won the Super Over SUN VS KKR Match 35 DREAM11 IPL 2020 T-20 Match

SRH VS KKR Match 35, DREAM11 IPL 2020, T-20 Match
 

Full Scorecard DEL vs CHE Match 34, Delhi Capitals win by 5 wickets DREAM11 IPL 2020, T-20 Match

DC VS CSK Match 34, DREAM11 IPL 2020, T-20 Match
 

Full Scorecard RAJ vs RCB Match 33, Royal Challengers Bangalore win by 7 wickets DREAM11 IPL 2020, T-20 Match

RR VS RCB Match 33, DREAM11 IPL 2020, T-20 Match
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Politics

Dubbak people will teach TRS a lesson: Uttam

State Congress party President, Uttam Kumar Reddy

Rahul terms Kamal Nath’s 'item' jibe unfortunate, says it's his personal opinion

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi

Vote for Nitish Kumar to continue 15 years of good governance: Yogi Adityanath

Chief minister Yogi Adityanath

Political intrigue in Bihar as Tejaswi Yadav tries to woo Chirag Paswan

File image of RJD leader Tejaswi Yadav. (PTI)

Scindia, Shivraj protest against Nath's reference to Dalit girl as item

Congress leader Kamal Nath addresses an election campaign rally ahead of Madhya Pradesh assembly bypolls, in Gwalior district. — PTI
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2020 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham