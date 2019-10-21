Nation Politics 21 Oct 2019 Assembly 2019:Voting ...
Nation, Politics

Assembly 2019:Voting ends, Haryana records 50.59 pc turnout, Maharashtra 43.70 pc

ANI
Published Oct 21, 2019, 8:22 am IST
Updated Oct 21, 2019, 6:43 pm IST
The polling percentage was high in some states where assembly by-elections are being held but low in some others.
In Uttar Pradesh where assembly by-poll is being held on 11 seats, the voting percentage was 36.94 per cent. (Photo: PTI)
New Delhi: Over 50 per cent of voters had cast their votes for Haryana assembly polls by 4 pm on Monday while the polling percentage was 43.70 per cent in Maharashtra.

The polling percentage in Haryana was 50.59 per cent in Haryana, according to the Election Commission of India (ECI).

 

The polling percentage was high in some states where assembly by-elections are being held but low in some others.

In Uttar Pradesh where assembly by-poll is being held on 11 seats, the voting percentage was 36.94 per cent.

The four seats in Assam recorded a poll percentage of 63.71 per cent, five seats in Bihar of 41.82 per cent, six seats in Gujarat of 40.28 per cent.

The poll percentage was 55.62 per cent for two seats in Himachal Pradesh, 51.65 per cent for five seats in Kerala, 62 per cent for three seats in Sikkim, 58.51 per cent for two seats in Tamil Nadu and 50.49 per cent for four seats in Punjab.

The assembly bypoll for one seat in Arunachal Pradesh recorded a high polling percentage of 89.27 per cent by 4 pm.

It was 56.62 per cent for one seat in Madhya Pradesh, 64.13 per cent for one seat in Meghalaya, 56.50 per cent for one seat in Odisha, 64.14 per cent for one seat in Chhattisgarh, 69.95 per cent for one seat in Telangana and 56.16 per cent in Puducherry.

Samasitpur Lok Sabha seat in Bihar recorded 38 per cent voting by 4 pm while Satara in Maharashtra recorded 48.04 per cent.

 

