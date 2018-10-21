search on deccanchronicle.com
RGV’s NT Rama Rao biopic irks Desam leaders

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Oct 21, 2018, 1:38 am IST
Updated Oct 21, 2018, 2:47 am IST
Terming RGV as a porn film director, Yadav suggested him to make such films and said that RGV is only suitable to do such type of films.
Tirupati: Controversial filmmaker Ram Gopal Varma’s (RGV) bid to make a biopic on former AP chief minister N.T. Rama Rao seems to have irked the TD leaders and made them launch counter attacks on him. Soon after RGV launched the shooting of ‘Lakshmi’s NTR’ in Tirupati on Friday, it added some fuel to the fire and the local TD leaders came forward with all guns blazing against him.

TD district general secretary and TUDA chairman G. Narasimha Yadav addressed a Press Conference in Tirupati on Saturday and alleged that RGV is planning to make the film at the behest of Opposition YSR Congress to defame Chief Minister and TD chief N. Chandrababu Naidu.

 

Terming RGV as a porn film director, Yadav suggested him to make such films and said that RGV is only suitable to do such type of films. Yadav also warned RGV against going ahead with the film.

“RGV will not be able to move around freely unless he drops the idea of this film. Before going to film the celluloid, he must discuss with Chandrababu Naidu and get his permission,” Yadav said. He further demanded the Telugu Film Industry (TFI) to expel RGV if he defames legendary actor NTR in his upcoming movie.

Minister for industries  Amarnath Reddy also entered the counter war against RGV and said that the biopic which was planned by YSRC and Lakshmi Parvathi will be picturised according to their mindsets.

Meanwhile, another TD leader and son of Gali Muddu Krishnama Naidu, G. Bhanu Prakash, also warned RGV of dire consequences if he picturises the film.

