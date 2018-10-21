search on deccanchronicle.com
Nation, Politics

BJP dubs Rahul Gandhi and A Revanth Reddy as land grabbers

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Oct 21, 2018, 1:28 am IST
Updated Oct 21, 2018, 1:30 am IST
GVL says Telangana will never forget insult to body of late PM P.V. Narasimha Rao.
G.V.L. Narasimha
 G.V.L. Narasimha

HYDERABAD: BJP leader G.V.L. Narasimha Rao on Saturday called AICC president Rahul Gandhi and state Congress working president A. Revanth Reddy as land-grabbers and said that the Congress was home to violators of law. Charging Mr Rahul Gandhi with not asking for an apology from Punjab minister Navjot Singh Sidhu who had insulted south Indian food habits, he said the people of Telangana would never forget the insults heaped on former Prime Minister P.V. Narasimha Rao, who was considered as Telangana Muddu Bidda.

He said Mr Revanth Reddy amassed wealth by acting as a settlement and conciliation arbiter. Terming such acts as the work of a “rowdy-sheeter”, he said he was dismayed at the enormity of settlement income bagged by Revanth Reddy. 

 

He said KLSR Infratech was a benami organisation of Mr Revanth Reddy, he alleged. Mr Rao said this company had acted as a conduit for siphoning off money including Rs 50 lakh which was caught red handed when it tried to buy off an MLC. He demanded an explanation from the accused Mr Revanth Reddy for Mourya Estates’ Rs 11 crores income remaining undeclared.

Mr Rao also demanded an apology from Mr president Rahul Gandhi for the ignominy caused to the family of P.V. Narasimha Rao before he sought votes from Telangana. He said the dead body of the late PM was not allowed to be fully burnt on the pyre, hurting the sentiments of his followers. He said it was on the directions of Ms Sonia Gandhi that the proud son of Telangana had lost his place of honour at New Delhi.

He alleged that TD Rajya Sabha MP Mr C.M. Ramesh had evaded tax to the extent of Rs 100 crore. Terming the Congress as “Immoral National Corrupt Congress”, he accused Mr Rahul Gandhi of land-grabbing by citing the case of National Herald. 

He said Telangana Congress president Mr Uttam Kumar Reddy should answer the allegations. He demanded that Rahul take action against Sidhu. “With what face Rahul came here? If you love Pakistan, go there, nobody wants you here”, said Mr Reddy.

Referring to the police behaviour with a group of women who came to celebrate Bathukamma in old city, he said caretaker CM Mr K. Chandrasekhar Rao and MP K. Kavitha owed an apology to the women. He concluded by saying that Mr Chandrasekhar Rao had no control over the Old City.

Tags: g.v.l. narasimha, a revanth reddy, rahul gandhi, land grabbers
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad




