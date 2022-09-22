  
TRS aiding growth of PFI, alleges Sanjay; Owaisi rubbishes charge

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | BALU PULIPAKA
Published Sep 22, 2022, 12:14 am IST
Updated Sep 22, 2022, 7:40 am IST
Sanjay alleged that PFI men, who had beheaded several Hindus in other states, were conspiring to create terror in Telangana states by acts like setting off bombs. (DC Image)
HYDERABAD: The TRS government in Telangana state is responsible for the growth of the Popular Front of India (PFI), “which is conspiring to create terror in the state”,  state BJP president Bandi Sanjay has alleged.

“The TRS government, with support from the AIMIM, allowed the PFI to expand its footprint in Telangana,” Sanjay said in a public meeting at Nagole crossroads on Wednesday during his ongoing Praja Sangrama Yatra. AIMIM president and Hyderabad MP Asaduddin Owaisi rubbished Sanjay’s allegations.

Sanjay alleged that PFI men, who had beheaded several Hindus in other states, were conspiring to create terror in Telangana states by acts like setting off bombs. "It is operating in the state with the blessings of the AIMIM leaders, and the TRS government is responsible for its expansion.”

He also said, “Some TRS leaders are patronising the PFI by providing funds to it.” Sanjay demanded to know if Chief Minister K. Chandrashekar Rao was in slumber till the National Investigation Agency (NIA) held raids on PFI “extremists” operating in the state in the guise of gym instructors and activists of some or other voluntary organisations.

In his response later in the day, Owaisi told the media that Sanjay was worried because “there are no crowds” for his yatra. “He should think twice before he speaks,” Owaisi added.

Tags: telangana rashtra samithi (trs), bandi sanjay, popular front of india, aimim, k. chandrashekar rao
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad


