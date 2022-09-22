  
Nation Politics 21 Sep 2022 TD leaders slam Jaga ...
Nation, Politics

TD leaders slam Jagan for changing the name of Health University

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | DC CORRESPONDENT
Published Sep 22, 2022, 12:00 am IST
Updated Sep 22, 2022, 7:09 am IST
File photo of Somireddy Chandramohan Reddy. (DC Image)
 File photo of Somireddy Chandramohan Reddy. (DC Image)

NELLORE: Taking strong objection to the change of Dr NTR Health University name as Dr YSR Health University, TD politburo member Somireddy Chandramohan Reddy said Dr YSR soul will not rest in peace because of the change. He was addressing the media at the party office here on Wednesday.

Reminding that Dr YSR added Doctor before NTR name, which was christened to the varsity when he was Chief Minister, Chandramohan Reddy said it is wrong on the part of Jagan Mohan Reddy to change the name now.

Chandramohan Reddy pointed out that many central government schemes were named after Gandhi, Nehru, Ambedkar, Jagjivan Ram, Indira Gandhi and Vajpayee but no one attempted to change them.

Stressing that the CM triggered a controversy by his move today, the former minister said Jagan will pay dearly since Telugu people will not keep quiet if NTR is insulted.

Meanwhile, TD national general-secretary Beeda Ravichandra said their party never tried to change the names of institutions though it was in power while referring to Horticulture University in Kadapa named after Dr YSR during Congress regime.

He demanded Jagan Mohan Reddy to drop his plan and continue the name of Dr NTR to the Health University, which got recognition at the national level.

...
Tags: nellore, dr ntr health university, cm ys jagan mohan reddy, dr ysr health university
Location: India, Andhra Pradesh, Nellore


Horoscope 22 September 2022, Your Daily Astroguide

Latest From Nation

Rajasthan Chief Minister and senior Congress leader Ashok Gehlot leaves after meeting Congress interim President Sonia Gandhi at 10, Janpath in New Delhi, Wednesday, Sept. 21, 2022. (PTI Photo/Kamal Singh)

Gehlot talks to Sonia about Congress prez poll; will meet Rahul today

Justifying the renaming of the Health University, Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy said in the state assembly that it was to give “due credit” to Dr Y.S. Rajasekhar Reddy (Photo: NTR University of Health Sciences)

No disrespect towards NTR, never spoke against great leader: CM Jagan

Forest officials fear pressure from the politicians and higher officials while conducting verification on podu lands. (DC file photo)

Podu lands issue: Govt has lenient view towards applicants

TPCC state general secretary Gandrath Sujatha said that the aim of all leaders converging on to the constituency is to create a political atmosphere in favour of Congress. (Photo: Twitter)

Experienced Congress leaders to steer Munugode by-poll campaign



MOST POPULAR

 

Depression among animals fail to get attention, say experts

Animal experts say although animals express their feelings in a variety of ways, people often fail to meet their emotional needs or improperly interpret their behaviour, leaving pets with serious mental illnesses. (Image: DC)
 

Don’t give kids antibiotics, docs warn parents

Antibiotics are effective only against bacterial infections while most infections among children during monsoon are viral, opine many doctors. (Photo: Representational/Pixabay)
 

How to Get Thick Eyebrows: 10 Simple Ways To Do

Ways to get thicker eyebrows (Image: Twitter)
 

12 Best Juices for Weight Loss

Vitamin C is good for weight loss, as it boosts your metabolism and helps burn calories and fat.
 

Submit report on errant pubs, Telangana HC tells top cops

Justice Lalitha wanted to know from the police, GHMC and excise department whether they were adhering to the statutory duties and obligations before granting permissions or whether they were taking action only when they were compelled to do so (Representational image/DC)
 

World's largest cricket jersey was made within nine days

The jersey got Guinness record recognition in the IPL final in Ahmedabad on Sunday. (By Arrangement)
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Politics

Yogi planning to take over Wakf property, alleges Owaisi

Asaduddin Owaisi. (Twitter)

How YSR's name fits health university, asks Naidu

Telugu Desam chief and former CM Chandrababu Naidu. (DC Image)

Will file Cong prez poll nomination if party people wish so: Ashok Gehlot

Rajasthan chief minister Ashok Gehlot (PTI photo)

Sonia Gandhi, Rahul permission not required to contest Cong presidential poll: party

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi with other party leaders during the 14th day of party's 'Bharat Jodo Yatra', in Kochi, Wednesday, Sept. 21, 2022. (PTI Photo

Rahul Gandhi likely to take break from yatra on Sept. 23 to visit Delhi

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, Sachin Pilot and others during the 14th day of party's 'Bharat Jodo Yatra' in Kochi, Kerala. (PTI Photo)
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2022 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham
-->