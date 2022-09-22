TD leaders slam Jagan for changing the name of Health University

NELLORE: Taking strong objection to the change of Dr NTR Health University name as Dr YSR Health University, TD politburo member Somireddy Chandramohan Reddy said Dr YSR soul will not rest in peace because of the change. He was addressing the media at the party office here on Wednesday.

Reminding that Dr YSR added Doctor before NTR name, which was christened to the varsity when he was Chief Minister, Chandramohan Reddy said it is wrong on the part of Jagan Mohan Reddy to change the name now.

Chandramohan Reddy pointed out that many central government schemes were named after Gandhi, Nehru, Ambedkar, Jagjivan Ram, Indira Gandhi and Vajpayee but no one attempted to change them.

Stressing that the CM triggered a controversy by his move today, the former minister said Jagan will pay dearly since Telugu people will not keep quiet if NTR is insulted.

Meanwhile, TD national general-secretary Beeda Ravichandra said their party never tried to change the names of institutions though it was in power while referring to Horticulture University in Kadapa named after Dr YSR during Congress regime.

He demanded Jagan Mohan Reddy to drop his plan and continue the name of Dr NTR to the Health University, which got recognition at the national level.