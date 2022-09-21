  
Nation Politics 21 Sep 2022 Sonia Gandhi, Rahul ...
Nation, Politics

Sonia Gandhi, Rahul permission not required to contest Cong presidential poll: party

PTI | DECCAN CHRONICLE
Published Sep 21, 2022, 1:24 pm IST
Updated Sep 21, 2022, 1:34 pm IST
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi with other party leaders during the 14th day of party's 'Bharat Jodo Yatra', in Kochi, Wednesday, Sept. 21, 2022. (PTI Photo
 Congress leader Rahul Gandhi with other party leaders during the 14th day of party's 'Bharat Jodo Yatra', in Kochi, Wednesday, Sept. 21, 2022. (PTI Photo

Kochi: The Congress on Wednesday said no one requires the permission of its president Sonia Gandhi or its leader Rahul Gandhi to contest in its presidential polls which is likely to be held next month if there is no consensus on who should be at the helm of the grand old party.

AICC general secretary in-charge communications Jairam Ramesh, speaking to the media during the break between the first and second leg of the days' Bharat Jodo Yatra, said, "Anybody is free and welcome to contest in the election if they have the backing of 10 PCC delegates."

"No one requires the permission of Congress president or Rahul Gandhi to file nomination. The elections will be fair and transparent. No other political party in the country holds elections to select their party chief."

Ramesh, at the same time, also said that he believes in selection of the party president based on consensus as per the Kamraj model.

He invoked the "view" of legendary Congress leader K Kamaraj, which according to him, was "talk to everybody and find a suitable consensus choice" for leading the party.

"If consensus is not possible, then elections are desirable. We are not running away from holding elections," he said.

On who would be throwing their hats in the ring, Ramesh said he does not know who all will contest, but he certainly will not.

He also said that he does not know whether Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot will file his nomination and if he does, what will happen in that state.

"The Congress party has a system in place to deal with such situations," he added.

Regarding the plans of Gandhi, also the MP from Wayanad, Ramesh said that September 23 was a rest day for the yatra and therefore, if the former goes to Delhi it will be to meet his mother who is ill and underwent some tests recently.

"He has not met his mother for the last 2-3 weeks. He is also a human being. Will you not go and meet your mother if she is not well? According to the information I have now, if he goes to Delhi, it will be to meet his mother and not to file the nomination," Ramesh said.

Amidst the ongoing speculation over who all would contest in the Congress' presidential polls, Gehlot -- one of the possible top contenders for the post and a party choice -- is expected to reach here in the evening to meet Rahul Gandhi.

Gehlot's arch rival in Rajasthan politics and party leader Sachin Pilot is already in Kerala and was accompanying Gandhi on the first leg of the day's Bharat Jodo Yatra, which halted at Edappally here close to 10 AM.

According to Congress party sources, Gehlot is expected to join the yatra on Thursday.

Gehlot is considered a frontrunner for the post as he is perceived to be having the backing and confidence of the present dispensation and is likely to be challenged by a G-23 member Shashi Tharoor, who has expressed his desire to contest.

The Rajasthan CM, however, has so far denied that he is a candidate and said he will try to convince Gandhi to contest.

At the same time, he also told Congress MLAs a day ago that they will be asked to come to New Delhi if he decides to file his nomination for the party president election.

The poll process for the Congress president's election will begin on September 22 with the issue of the notification, and the nomination filing will start from September 25 to 30. The election will be held on October 17 and the result will be out two days later.

...
Tags: bharat jodo yatra, congress bharat jodo yatra, congress president election
Location: India, Kerala, Cochin (Kochi)


Related Stories

Congress president election on Oct 17; Filing of nomination to begin Sept 24
Congress president Sonia Gandhi forms 3 groups to chart road ahead for party

Latest From Nation

The motor used Hydroxyl-terminated polybutadiene (HTPB) as fuel and liquid oxygen (LOX) as the oxidiser. (Representational Image/ ISRO)

ISRO successfully tests hybrid motor, eyes new propulsion system for rockets

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, Sachin Pilot and others during the 14th day of party's 'Bharat Jodo Yatra' in Kochi, Kerala. (PTI Photo)

Sachin Pilot joins Bharat Jodo yatra, says Cong workers want Rahul to be party chief

Three persons, including a father-son duo, were killed in a fire accident in Chittoor district in the early hours of Wednesday. . (Representational image: DC)

Three persons, including father and son, killed in fire mishap in Chittoor

Police have registered a case against the organisers of South India International Movie Awards night, held on September 10 and 11 at a luxury hotel in Bengaluru. (Twitter)

Karnataka news roundup: Case registered over awards night, Two held for terror links



MOST POPULAR

 

Depression among animals fail to get attention, say experts

Animal experts say although animals express their feelings in a variety of ways, people often fail to meet their emotional needs or improperly interpret their behaviour, leaving pets with serious mental illnesses. (Image: DC)
 

Don’t give kids antibiotics, docs warn parents

Antibiotics are effective only against bacterial infections while most infections among children during monsoon are viral, opine many doctors. (Photo: Representational/Pixabay)
 

How to Get Thick Eyebrows: 10 Simple Ways To Do

Ways to get thicker eyebrows (Image: Twitter)
 

12 Best Juices for Weight Loss

Vitamin C is good for weight loss, as it boosts your metabolism and helps burn calories and fat.
 

Submit report on errant pubs, Telangana HC tells top cops

Justice Lalitha wanted to know from the police, GHMC and excise department whether they were adhering to the statutory duties and obligations before granting permissions or whether they were taking action only when they were compelled to do so (Representational image/DC)
 

World's largest cricket jersey was made within nine days

The jersey got Guinness record recognition in the IPL final in Ahmedabad on Sunday. (By Arrangement)
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Politics

Sachin Pilot joins Bharat Jodo yatra says Cong workers want Rahul to be party chief

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, Sachin Pilot and others during the 14th day of party's 'Bharat Jodo Yatra' in Kochi, Kerala. (PTI Photo)

Amid tussle with Pilot, Gehlot calls MLAs' meet

Pilot’s moves in the last couple of days indicate that he may be a CM in waiting. (Photo: PTI)

Family rule should be ousted from TS, says Assam CM

Sarma said that some people in Telangana hesitate to worship Bhagyanagar's Bhagyalaxmi. They should understand that there is no place for Razakars in this country. — DC Image

Tharoor fails to get support from home state for Congress prez bid

A file phtoo of Congress leader Shashi Tharoor. (Photo:PTI)

Kumaraswamy backs KCR’s national party decision

Former Karnataka Chief Minister and JDS leader H.D. Kumaraswamy (L) and Telangana Chief Minister K. Chandrashekar Rao. (By Arrangement)
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2022 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham
-->