Sachin Pilot joins Bharat Jodo yatra, says Cong workers want Rahul to be party chief

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Rajasthan deputy chief minister Mr Sachin Pilot joined Rahul Gandhi during the Ernakulam district stretch of Bharat Jodo Yatra on Wednesday and reportedly requested him to take up the party president’s post considering the widespread sentiments of partymen across the country.

Sachin Pilot who walked with Rahul Gandhi for several kms on the way to Kochi city, was seen having animated discussions with him even while matching the pace of his strides. Their discussion broke occasionally when Rahul had to wave at people gathered in huge numbers on either side of the road.

Later Sachin Pilot told media persons that he had discussions on various topics during his walk. On the forthcoming elections for Congress chief, he said many Pradesh congress committees have already passed resolutions asking Rahul ji to consider running for the president’s post.

“It is his decision. But the sentiments of the Congress leaders have been conveyed to the AICC. The final call will be taken by the party leadership,” he said.

When asked about reports regarding Rajasthan Chief Minister Mr Ashok Gehlot contesting for the president’s post, he said September 24th is when the nomination for the post starts. “We will have to wait and see who all will the file nominations and what the electors decide. Congress is the only party which holds elections in this manner,” he said.

To a question whether it will be Ghelot or Shashi Tharoor, Sachin Pilot said; “We will have to see and wait for two or three days how things develop. As Mr Jairam Ramesh has said that anybody who is keen to fight elections is free to file nominations. It’s a very open and transparent process so let’s wait for a few days to see who all actually file the nominations,” he added.

Sachin said Bharat Jodi yatra is historic in many ways. It has received huge support not only in Kerala and Tamil Nadu but across the entire country. “People are anxiously waiting for the yatra to arrive in their respective states,” he said.

The discussions between Rahul and Sachin assume significance in the backdrop of hectic political developments taking place in Rajasthan. Mr Gehlot has reportedly told the high command that he was not in favour of Sachin succeeding him as the chief minister if he were to file the nominations for the president’s post.

Mr Gehlot is likely to visit Kerala soon and hold discussions with Rahul Gandhi while joining the Bharat Jodo Yatra.

No idea what will happen in Rajasthan Congress: Jairam Ramesh

At a press conference on the side-lines of Bharat Jodo Yatra, Mr Jairam Ramesh said he has no idea what will happen in Rajasthan Congress. “The Congress party has systems for dealing with such situations. So let’s see what happens. Who are the candidates? I cannot tell you now whether Mr Gehlot is going to file or what happens in Rajasthan if Mr Gehlot files the nomination. These are questions which we will see only in the next few days.

He said Rahul Gandhi has consistently said that if there is a need for election, we must have a fair election. This is a fair, transparent and democratic process. “I personally feel that the Kamaraj model of consensus is the best. But if that is not possible, then let’s have fair and democratic elections.