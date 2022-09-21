Rahul Gandhi likely to take break from yatra on Sept. 23 to visit Delhi

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Rahul Gandhi is likely to visit Delhi on September 23 to meet his mother Sonia Gandhi who is recuperating after medical treatment, said Jairam Ramesh on the side-lines of Bharat jodo yatra in Kochi.

Replying to a question on Rahul’s visit to Delhi, Mr Jairam Ramesh said; “if he goes to Delhi, if he does it will be on the rest day on September 23 and to see his mother whom he has not seen for the last three weeks. If your mother is ill and she has gone for medical treatment, will you not go and see her? See its personal situation. He is also a human being,” he said.

The Congress leader, however, ruled out the possibility of Rahul Gandhi filing nomination papers during his visit to Delhi. “If he goes to Delhi it will not be for filing nomination papers. Nomination papers cannot be filed via zoom. There is no plan for Mr Gandhi to go to Delhi between September 24 and October 1 as per the information that I have as of now,” he said.

The yatra which will break at Chalakudy in Thrissur district on Thursday evening, will resume on September 24. As per the plan the rest day falls after every seven days of walking. The next rest day will be on October 31.