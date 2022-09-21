  
Nation Politics 21 Sep 2022 Rahul Gandhi likely ...
Nation, Politics

Rahul Gandhi likely to take break from yatra on Sept. 23 to visit Delhi

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | GILVESER ASSARY
Published Sep 21, 2022, 7:12 pm IST
Updated Sep 21, 2022, 7:12 pm IST
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, Sachin Pilot and others during the 14th day of party's 'Bharat Jodo Yatra' in Kochi, Kerala. (PTI Photo)
 Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, Sachin Pilot and others during the 14th day of party's 'Bharat Jodo Yatra' in Kochi, Kerala. (PTI Photo)

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Rahul Gandhi is likely to visit Delhi on September 23 to meet his mother Sonia Gandhi who is recuperating after medical treatment, said Jairam Ramesh on the side-lines of Bharat jodo yatra in Kochi.

Replying to a question on Rahul’s visit to Delhi, Mr Jairam Ramesh said; “if he goes to Delhi, if he does it will be on the rest day on September 23 and to see his mother whom he has not seen for the last three weeks. If your mother is ill and she has gone for medical treatment, will you not go and see her?  See its personal situation. He is also a human being,” he said.

The Congress leader, however, ruled out the possibility of Rahul Gandhi filing nomination papers during his visit to Delhi. “If he goes to Delhi it will not be for filing nomination papers. Nomination papers cannot be filed via zoom. There is no plan for Mr Gandhi to go to Delhi between September 24 and October 1 as per the information that I have as of now,” he said.

The yatra which will break at Chalakudy in Thrissur district on Thursday evening, will resume on September 24. As per the plan the rest day falls after every seven days of walking. The next rest day will be on October 31.

...
Tags: : rahul gandhi, bharat jodo yatra, indian national congress
Location: India, Kerala, Thiruvananthapuram (Trivandrum


Related Stories

Sachin Pilot joins Bharat Jodo yatra, says Cong workers want Rahul to be party chief
Sonia Gandhi, Rahul permission not required to contest Cong presidential poll: party
Bharat Jodo Yatra's usefulness for Congress and Rahul cannot be denied: Sharad Pawar

Latest From Nation

A file photo of Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin. (Image: PTI)

Stalin wants Modi to get 100 captive Indians released from Myanmar

Noting that the role of the anchor is important during TV debates, the court said it's the duty of the anchor to prevent hate speeches from happening. (Photo: ANI)

Hate speeches on TV: SC wants to know if govt wants to bring law to curb them

Assam has about 3,000 registered and unregistered private madrasas that are run by four main Muslim organisations. (Representatiion image: PTI)

Assam examines prospects of regulating private madrasas

The CBI has booked Agarwal and others for the alleged offences of criminal conspiracy, cheating, criminal breach of trust and abuse of official position under the IPC and the Prevention of Corruption Act. (Representational Image)

CBI arrests ABG founder-chairman Rishi Agarwal in Rs 22,842-crore bank fraud case



MOST POPULAR

 

Depression among animals fail to get attention, say experts

Animal experts say although animals express their feelings in a variety of ways, people often fail to meet their emotional needs or improperly interpret their behaviour, leaving pets with serious mental illnesses. (Image: DC)
 

Don’t give kids antibiotics, docs warn parents

Antibiotics are effective only against bacterial infections while most infections among children during monsoon are viral, opine many doctors. (Photo: Representational/Pixabay)
 

How to Get Thick Eyebrows: 10 Simple Ways To Do

Ways to get thicker eyebrows (Image: Twitter)
 

12 Best Juices for Weight Loss

Vitamin C is good for weight loss, as it boosts your metabolism and helps burn calories and fat.
 

Submit report on errant pubs, Telangana HC tells top cops

Justice Lalitha wanted to know from the police, GHMC and excise department whether they were adhering to the statutory duties and obligations before granting permissions or whether they were taking action only when they were compelled to do so (Representational image/DC)
 

World's largest cricket jersey was made within nine days

The jersey got Guinness record recognition in the IPL final in Ahmedabad on Sunday. (By Arrangement)
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Politics

Will file Cong prez poll nomination if party people wish so: Ashok Gehlot

Rajasthan chief minister Ashok Gehlot (PTI photo)

Sonia Gandhi, Rahul permission not required to contest Cong presidential poll: party

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi with other party leaders during the 14th day of party's 'Bharat Jodo Yatra', in Kochi, Wednesday, Sept. 21, 2022. (PTI Photo

Sachin Pilot joins Bharat Jodo yatra, says Cong workers want Rahul to be party chief

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, Sachin Pilot and others during the 14th day of party's 'Bharat Jodo Yatra' in Kochi, Kerala. (PTI Photo)

Amid tussle with Pilot, Gehlot calls MLAs' meet

Pilot’s moves in the last couple of days indicate that he may be a CM in waiting. (Photo: PTI)

Family rule should be ousted from TS, says Assam CM

Sarma said that some people in Telangana hesitate to worship Bhagyanagar's Bhagyalaxmi. They should understand that there is no place for Razakars in this country. — DC Image
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2022 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham
-->