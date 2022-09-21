  
Paddy procurement in kharif likely to trigger fresh row between Centre and TS

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | L VENKAT RAM REDDY
Published Sep 21, 2022, 8:58 am IST
Updated Sep 21, 2022, 11:23 am IST
Official sources said the CM (in picture) was against engaging private players in the procurement process on the ground that farmers may not get minimum support price from the private sector.
Hyderabad: Paddy procurement is likely to trigger a fresh tussle between the Centre and the state government in the current kharif season.  Procurement is expected to commence on November 1.

Telangana is set for a record paddy production of 1.7 crore tonnes in kharif; the crop area sown was the highest ever at 65 lakh acres.

The Centre has now proposed to rope in private players for paddy procurement along with Food Corporation of India (FCI) and the state's agencies which the government is strongly opposed to.

In the rabi season, the Centre had refused to procure boiled rice from Telangana, saying it would purchase raw rice. The state produces boiled rice during rabi due to the summer heat. Following the Centre's order, the government was forced to produce raw rice which caused huge losses for rice mills. The state government has promised to pick up the tab.

The issue led to a political slugfest that climaxed when Chief Mininister sat on a dharna first in the city and then in Delhi.

In this backdrop, Union food secretary Sudhanshu Pandey's reported comments on Monday that the Centre would invite private players along with FCI and state agencies to procure foodgrains for buffer stock is expected to trigger a fresh row.

Official sources said the CM was against engaging private players in the procurement process on the ground that farmers may not get
minimum support price from the private sector.

The CM is expected to write a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi soon expressing serious objection over Centre's move to engage private players in procurement.

