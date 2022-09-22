  
Nation Politics 21 Sep 2022 No disrespect toward ...
Nation, Politics

No disrespect towards NTR, never spoke against great leader: CM Jagan

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | DC CORRESPONDENT
Published Sep 22, 2022, 1:54 am IST
Updated Sep 22, 2022, 7:35 am IST
Justifying the renaming of the Health University, Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy said in the state assembly that it was to give “due credit” to Dr Y.S. Rajasekhar Reddy (Photo: NTR University of Health Sciences)
 Justifying the renaming of the Health University, Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy said in the state assembly that it was to give “due credit” to Dr Y.S. Rajasekhar Reddy (Photo: NTR University of Health Sciences)

VIJAYAWADA: Justifying the renaming of the Health University, Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy said in the state assembly on Wednesday that it was “a well thought-out move” to give “due credit” to Dr Y.S. Rajasekhar Reddy. At the same time, the CM stressed, he has no disrespect towards NTR.

Intervening during the motion on passing the bill to rename NTR Health University to Dr YSR Health University, the chief minister said due credit should be given to the deserving. “Dr YSR, a practising medical doctor before he joined politics, has been a pioneer in taking quality medicare to the common people through his innovative Aarogyasri besides the introduction of the 108, 104 ambulance services in AP.”

“Of the existing 11 medical colleges in the state, nine were functioning even before TD was formed and its remaining has come into being with the initiative of Dr YSR. Our government is adding 17 medical colleges to give a fillip to medicare. With this, 20 of the 28 medical colleges in the state came into being due to the efforts of YSR and his son. This itself is a credit which qualifies the renaming of the Health University.”

The chief minister said, “Chandrababu Naidu has no love lost for NTR. He had usurped the party and CM post from his father-in-law which led to mental agony to the founder of the party. While he could recommend central awards to the people who sided with him in backstabbing NTR, Chandrababu could not recommend NTR’s name for Bharat Ratna. We, on our part, have kept our promise of naming one district after NTR.”

Jagan said, “I have no grudge against NT Rama Rao. In the past too, there was no occasion I spoke against Rama Rao. I will not do anything to disrespect him. If we say the name Nandamuri Taraka Rama Rao, Chandrababu Naidu will not like it. If Chandrababu utters the name NT Rama Rao, the soul of NTR will not like it. There is no one not only in our Telugu states but in India who does not say NTR was a great actor and a great individual, a man of great fame. If Chandrababu's backstabbing had not happened, he might probably have lived for a longer time and would have completed his second term as chief minister. Chandrababu would never have become the CM if his backstabbing had not happened. NTR entered politics under special circumstances and established the Telugu Desam Party.”

Jagan recalled, “During my Padayatra, I said that I would name the district after NTR. We kept that word and named the district after NTR. Naidu gave the return gift of backstabbing NTR despite marrying his daughter, which he got as a gift from NTR in better times.”

“We have taken this well thought-out decision on the medical university’s name change bill that was introduced in the assembly today. I asked myself many times while making this decision, ‘Are we doing it right?’ We took the steps forward only after reassuring ourselves that it was right to honour and respect the services of YSR.”

The chief minister said, “Now, in YSR’s son’s government, we are building 17 more medical colleges. Twenty out of total 28 medical colleges were established either by YSR or his son’s YSR Congress Party government. It is thus fair to give credit to YSR for his services and everyone should think of this.”

...
Tags: dr ntr university of health sciences, ap assembly, andhra pradesh chief minister y.s. jagan mohan reddy
Location: India, Andhra Pradesh, Vijayawada


Horoscope 22 September 2022, Your Daily Astroguide

Related Stories

Jagan govt gives YSR name to Health University, issue raises heat in AP assembly
TD MLAs suspended from AP assembly for third day

Latest From Nation

Rajasthan Chief Minister and senior Congress leader Ashok Gehlot leaves after meeting Congress interim President Sonia Gandhi at 10, Janpath in New Delhi, Wednesday, Sept. 21, 2022. (PTI Photo/Kamal Singh)

Gehlot talks to Sonia about Congress prez poll; will meet Rahul today

Forest officials fear pressure from the politicians and higher officials while conducting verification on podu lands. (DC file photo)

Podu lands issue: Govt has lenient view towards applicants

TPCC state general secretary Gandrath Sujatha said that the aim of all leaders converging on to the constituency is to create a political atmosphere in favour of Congress. (Photo: Twitter)

Experienced Congress leaders to steer Munugode by-poll campaign

Andhra Pradesh Legislative Council witnessed pandemonium with opposition members staging protests in the house (DC image)

Pandemonium in council over changing NTR varsity’s name



MOST POPULAR

 

Depression among animals fail to get attention, say experts

Animal experts say although animals express their feelings in a variety of ways, people often fail to meet their emotional needs or improperly interpret their behaviour, leaving pets with serious mental illnesses. (Image: DC)
 

Don’t give kids antibiotics, docs warn parents

Antibiotics are effective only against bacterial infections while most infections among children during monsoon are viral, opine many doctors. (Photo: Representational/Pixabay)
 

How to Get Thick Eyebrows: 10 Simple Ways To Do

Ways to get thicker eyebrows (Image: Twitter)
 

12 Best Juices for Weight Loss

Vitamin C is good for weight loss, as it boosts your metabolism and helps burn calories and fat.
 

Submit report on errant pubs, Telangana HC tells top cops

Justice Lalitha wanted to know from the police, GHMC and excise department whether they were adhering to the statutory duties and obligations before granting permissions or whether they were taking action only when they were compelled to do so (Representational image/DC)
 

World's largest cricket jersey was made within nine days

The jersey got Guinness record recognition in the IPL final in Ahmedabad on Sunday. (By Arrangement)
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Politics

Yogi planning to take over Wakf property, alleges Owaisi

Asaduddin Owaisi. (Twitter)

How YSR's name fits health university, asks Naidu

Telugu Desam chief and former CM Chandrababu Naidu. (DC Image)

TD leaders slam Jagan for changing the name of Health University

File photo of Somireddy Chandramohan Reddy. (DC Image)

Will file Cong prez poll nomination if party people wish so: Ashok Gehlot

Rajasthan chief minister Ashok Gehlot (PTI photo)

Sonia Gandhi, Rahul permission not required to contest Cong presidential poll: party

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi with other party leaders during the 14th day of party's 'Bharat Jodo Yatra', in Kochi, Wednesday, Sept. 21, 2022. (PTI Photo
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2022 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham
-->