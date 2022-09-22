  
Etala says KCR siphoned off lakhs of acres of land in TS through Dharani portal

Published Sep 22, 2022
Huzurabad MLA and BJP leader Etala Rajendar alleged KCR siphoned off lakhs of acres of land after Dharani portal came into force. (Photo: Twitter)
ADILABAD: Huzurabad MLA and BJP leader Etala Rajendar on Wednesday came down heavily on Chief Minister Chandrashekar and alleged KCR siphoned off lakhs of acres of land after Dharani portal came into force.

Dharani portal was introduced for the benefit of KCR and his family, but not for the public, the former health minister said.

Rajendar forecast that the TRS government will go in three months and the next government will be that of the BJP. “All the pending bills will be cleared,” he said.

He said the Congress, TRS and MIM will join hands in the coming days.

The BJP MLA made these statements during this ‘Praja Gosa…BJP Bharosa Yatra in Anukunta village in Adilabad mandal. The local people complained to him that officials were not releasing the funds for Anukunta since the BJP was strong in division.

Etala addressed gatherings in Mavala, Bheemsari, Anukunta, Ramai, Chanda (T), Bheesari, Ankoli and Thantoli villages in Adilabad constituency.

“KCR is giving salaries to the government employees by selling thousands of acres of government land that he had acquired in the name of land pooling in the state. This apart, the state government was getting Rs 10,000 crore in liquor revenue when I was finance minister. Now, the excise revenue has increased to Rs 42,000 crore,” he said.

Rajendar said the liquor menace in TS is worsening. Seven lakh families came onto the roads and their families were ruined due to excessive liquor consumption of the male members, he said.

“The state government is spending only Rs 24,000 crore on welfare schemes. This is too less a sum. KCR should not come to power again,” he said.

Adilabad MP Soyam Bapurao, BJP district president Payal Shankar and senior leader Suhasini Reddy also participated in the yatra. BJP leaders and cadre welcomed the yatra into Adilabad at Mavala.

Rajendar garlanded the statue of freedom fighter who fought for Telangana state, Konda Laxman Bapuji.

