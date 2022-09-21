Mithali Raj meets Amit Shah, sparks speculation

HYDERABAD: Cricketer Mithali Raj, former captain of the Indian women’s cricket team, called on Union home minister Amit Shah on Tuesday, her second meeting with a high ranking BJP leader in about three weeks. The meeting set off yet another round of speculation with some party leaders saying that she could be looking at an active role in the BJP.

Shah, in a late-night tweet, said “Had a lively interaction with one of the greatest female batter and the former skipper, Mithali Raj. Her two decades-long successful career bought laurels to the nation on several occasions. She is an inspiration to every budding sportsperson across the globe.”

Mithali Raj had met with BJP national president J.P. Nadda in the city on August 27.

Nadda, who had tweeted that day about his meeting with Mithali Raj, had said: “It was humbling to note her appreciation about the fillip that the sportspersons are getting under the leadership of Hon. PM Shri @narendramodi. She hailed the instrumental personal support & guidance provided by Hon Modi Ji (sic)."

The BJP as it seeks to increase its presence in Telangana, has been reaching out to individuals with star power. Nadda during his visit to the city in August had also met with actor Nitin while Shah had met with actor Jr NTR on August 21.