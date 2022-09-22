  
Andhra Pradesh spent Rs.1.28 lakh cr on agriculture

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | MD ILLYAS
Published Sep 22, 2022, 1:33 am IST
Updated Sep 22, 2022, 7:26 am IST
Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy said that RBKs have gone on to receive praise from organisations like NITI Aayog and World Bank (Photo: DC image)
 Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy said that RBKs have gone on to receive praise from organisations like NITI Aayog and World Bank (Photo: DC image)

VIJAYAWADA: Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy declared in State Legislative Assembly that during past 40 months, YSRC government has spent ₹1,28,634 crore on agriculture sector, including ₹23,875 crore investment assistance to 52.38 lakh farmers through Rythu Bharosa. He asserted that AP is paying crop loss right in the season of damage being caused, and providing insurance protection to farmers, which is being done nowhere else in the country.

The CM maintained that agriculture is witnessing revolutionary changes through Rythu Bharosa Kendras (RBKs), right from supply of quality seeds to sale of produce, besides providing insurance cover and nine-hour free power supply. RBKs have gone on to receive praise from organisations like NITI Aayog and World Bank, he underlined.

Summing up his reply to a short discussion on agriculture and allied sectors, Jagan Mohan Reddy went on to reiterate that the state has not and will not collect any extra amount on meters fixed to agriculture motors. “Meters are only there to help provide quality power to farmers for nine hours in daytime,” he maintained.

He said all promises made in YSRC manifesto to farmers prior to the assembly elections are being kept, with 98.4 per cent of them already fulfilled. The Chief Minister pointed out that nanotechnology in agriculture will be implemented soon. About 2,000 drones will be pressed into service for spraying pesticides in a scientific manner.

Taking a dig in assembly at former CM N. Chandrababu Naidu, Jagan Mohan Reddy said: “The opposition leader is synonymous with drought. During past three years, however, all water bodies, including major rivers, have been brimming with water. The groundwater level has swelled while agriculture production has increased tremendously. Farmers did not get insurance compensation during Naidu's regime. We are depositing interest directly in farmers' accounts under zero interest. Interest subsidy will be given to farmers in November. Chandrababu promised farmers to waive off ₹87,612 crore. This remained a lie. It is we who paid dues of Naidu to farmers,” the Chief Minister maintained.

He said, “From Kuppam to Ichhapuram, ponds, brooks and streams are bustling. Five major rivers are overflowing in the state. Along with Krishna and Godavari deltas, Rayalaseema farmers are getting the most irrigation water. There have been record crop yields in the last three years. Average yield has increased by 13.29 lakh tonnes.”

Jagan Mohan Reddy accused TD of spreading false propaganda about meters for agriculture motors. “Nowhere has even a rupee been collected from any farmer and none will be collected in future. Meters to motors will only provide quality electricity to farmers. We have supported the family of every farmer who committed suicide by providing compensation of ₹7 lakh in a way no government has done in the past. We also helped families of farmers who committed suicide during Naidu’s regime,” he pointed out

The CM observed that Chandrababu has changed colours like a chameleon on loan waiver. He fumed that it is because of leaders like Naidu that manifestos are losing value.

