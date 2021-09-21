Nation Politics 21 Sep 2021 Sanjay dares state g ...
Sanjay dares state government to book him for treason

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Sep 21, 2021, 8:35 am IST
Updated Sep 21, 2021, 8:42 am IST
Bandi says he is ready for white, black, pink, orange or any other kind of challenge, after the end of his padayatra
He said the leaders of both the TRS and the Congress are trying to divert the attention of the people from the real issues. (DC)
Hyderabad: BJP state chief Bandi Sanjay Kumar said on Monday that he was accepting the ‘white challenge’ extended to him by former MP Konda Vishveshwar Reddy and said, “I am ready for white, black, pink, orange or any other kind of challenge” after the end of his padayatra.

The white challenge to ostensibly spot drug users was started by TPCC president A. Revanth Reddy.

 

Sanjay’s Praja Sangram Yatra continued through Kamareddy district on its 24th day. Speaking at a public meeting in Thadvai, Sanjay said he was taking note of several public issues during his yatra. “That is why I am challenging chief minister KCR on such issues. But the state government is lodging treason cases against those questioning it on public issues.”

“If the leaders of the TRS have guts, they must lodge a treason case against me,” he said.

He spoke of farmers’ problems and said if Chief Minister K. Chandrashekar Rao would not purchase maize and paddy, then the BJP-led Central government will exert pressure on the state to purchase these.

 

Sanjay said that when the BJP fought against the Podu lands issue, the TRS government lodged cases against its leaders. “But we will never step back and will continue the fight on the podu land issue,” he said.

He said the leaders of both the TRS and the Congress are trying to divert the attention of the people from the real issues. “The people are fully aware that both the Congress and the TRS are sailing in the same boat. Why are they hurling unnecessary challenges against each other? A person who is arrogant and does not have any sense will take to drugs,” he said.

 

“Konda Vishveshwar Reddy is a good person. Unable to adjust with the compromise politics in the Congress, he came out of it. I hear that he has hurled a white challenge at me. Bandi Sanjay is ready for any kind of challenge whether it white or black or pink or green or orange. I am accepting the challenge as I do not have any bad habits. My padayatra will be completed by October 2. After that, I am ready to come to whichever they place they ask me to,” he said.

