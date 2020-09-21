Nation Politics 21 Sep 2020 Kalvakuntla Kavitha ...
Nation, Politics

Kalvakuntla Kavitha clocks 1 million followers on Twitter

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | SA ISHAQUI
Published Sep 21, 2020, 1:18 pm IST
Updated Sep 21, 2020, 1:20 pm IST
She tapped into the power of social media to connect with natives across the world, through the NGO Telangana Jagruthi
K Kavitha (Twitter photo)
 K Kavitha (Twitter photo)

Kalvakuntla Kavitha, former MP and daughter of Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao becomes the first woman politician in South India to clock a million followers on Twitter.

Kavitha had joined the Telangana statehood campaign in 2008 after returning from the US and gave a cultural thrust to the movement by launching an NGO called Telangana Jagruthi to connect the spirit of  Telangana with the movement.
The Twitter journey of Kavitha began in the year 2010 on Twitter as a voice that represented the interests of the Telangana statehood movement. Since then she has never missed a chance to echo people’s voice and sentiments physically and virtually, weaved her Twitter journey with a mix of politics and emotions.

 

She tapped into the power of social media to connect with natives across the world, through the NGO Telangana Jagruthi and her efforts yielded to garnering the national attention of Telangana’s “Bathukamma Festival. Kavitha ran various campaigns on social media which includes #SistersForChange and #GiftAHelmet which saw massive engagement online and on-ground scores of common people and celebrities joined the bandwagon that led to a national Twitter trend during every Raksha Bandhan festival.

Her latest campaign #ThankYouWarriors that Kavitha had run to thank COVID-19 frontline warriors while serving the society have left a long-lasting digital and real impression upon people. As a leader Kavitha used the platform from the very beginning not just to connect with her mass supporter base but she has been an active voice in expressing her consent, dissent, and expectations from the
establishments.

 

Delighted with reaching one million followers, Ms Kavitha speaking with Deccan Chronicle said “All I can say is that the followers on twitter have been very kind.”
Explaining the efforts in reaching the greater number of people not only to just spread out the ideologies but to serve the people who are in distress and dire needs, Kavitha said “my intention and endeavour is to serve society and it has always been reflected on my social media handles.”

She said “I can proudly say that due to social media only we are able to serve the people through offering free meals to the needy in my constituency (Nizamabad) for the last three years. It gives me an opportunity to serve the number of people during this COVID crisis and also extend a helping hand in bringing students, migrants and people in distress stuck abroad and within national borders back to their state."

 

Replying to a question with regard to the kind of back office support she had to deal with the grievances of people and to help them, Kavitha said “whoever comes up with any request, my office and I try very sincerely to address their concerns. As a result, I believe that the last one year it has grown, and I believe social media today has become a great tool in the hands of the common man.”

She felt that “the more space we give for social media and the more interaction of the public representatives and authorities on the social media, I believe the reach to the common man, which is the ultimate goal for any system in this country will be fulfilled and we will be a true democracy.”

 

Kavitha said “I have a great deal of youngsters who work with me. We are a team and not from now, but they were here since the Telangana movement. They all work with me and a few people have certain assigned jobs to handle. At the end of the day, it is TRS party Karyakartas and Jagruthi workers at the ground level. They are the ones who coordinate and deliver a lot of the work.”

Answering a question pertaining to resolve the grievances of people with the government departments, Kavitha said “it is all about coordinating and making sure the work is done with a great deal of follow-up. A common man approaches a public representative with the hope that it will be solved but he doesn't know what goes on behind it or how the matter would be resolved.”

 

She explained that “suppose if somebody has an issue with their land patta clearing up or their name coming into the land records, they would simply go give an application to a public representative and they have no clue what else to do. The rest of the procedure is taken care of by my office, if the issue or request is genuine.”

Kavitha said “I want to add one more thing. What has happened is that once people understood that in this state leaders react to social media, like my brother KT Rama Rao who is very active on social media and he reacts to requests also quite often. I have seen many women creating social media handles and sending me special requests and we address the same.

 

She said “so what is seen on social media is like a public request. There are many requests which directly come to us as well, which are hidden requests, we follow up with them too. They're actually tenfold to what you see. So that's much richer. So, I believe that in a way it is an empowering tool for the women too.”

...
Tags: kalvakuntla kavitha
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad


Latest From Nation

Prime Minister Narendra Modi. — PTI photo

Govt will provide minimum support price for crops: PM Modi assures farmers

K Keshava Rao

TRS accuses BJP government of corporatising agriculture in the country

Anand Bagh residents wade through drainage waters after heavy rains inundated low lying areas in Hyderabad. — Deepak Deshpande photo

With heavy rain forecast in Telangana, KCR puts officials on standby

NSCN (I-M) chief Thuingaleng Muivah (ANI file photo)

Centre rejects fresh demand on Nagas' flag and constitution



ADVERTISEMENT

IPL 2020

 

RR skipper Steve Smith is all fit and raring to go against CSK Tuesday

“It’s been good to catch up with both the old and the new Royals. We’re in a good place and have got a really good squad this year, really strong and we’re ready to get going,” skipper Smith said, confident that the Royals will get off to a good start. (Photo | iplt20.com)
 

Ashwin says things are looking up after his fall, hopes to be fit in a few days

Brought in during the final Powerplay over, Ashwin first got rid of Karun Nair and then bowled Nicholas Pooran through the gate but a needless dive to stop a single off the last delivery saw him land awkwardly on his left arm with shoulder taking the jerk. (Photo | ipl20.com)
 

What a shining IPL debut for Devdutt Padikkal

The 20-year-old Devdutt Padikkal, possessing a near perfect balance in the crease, played all around the ground, playing the pull and aerial cover drive with equal confidence. (Photo | Instagram - devdutt.padikkall)
 

IPL 2020: Empty stadium, canned cheers, and did you hear the thwack of bat on ball?

CSK player Piyush Chawla reacts after taking the wicket of Mumbai Indians skipper Rohit Sharma during the first cricket match of IPL 2020, at Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi, UAE, Saturday, Sept. 19, 2020. (PTI)
 

Rayadu, du Plessis star as CSK trashes Mumbai Indians by five wickets

CSK player Faf du Plessis plays a shot during the first cricket match of IPL 2020 against Mumbai Indians, at Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi, UAE, Saturday. (PTI)
 

Dhoni mentally engaged and determined to tackle IPL 2020: CSK's Fleming

Mahendra Singh Dhoni leads the highly-successful IPL franchise Chennai Super Kings, for whom Shane Watson plays, with Stephen Fleming being the head coach. (Photo: Twitter)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Politics

Derek O'Brien, Sanjay Singh among MPs suspended for unruly behaviour over farm bills

TMC MP Derek O'Brien attempts to tear the rule book as ruckus erupts in the Rajya Sabha over agriculture related bills, during the ongoing Monsoon Session, at Parliament House in New Delhi. — PTI photo

Top generals' meet at LAC today on Ladakh border standoff

An army convoy carrying military material on its way to Ladakh amid border tension with China, at Manali-Leh highway. — PTI photo

Kamal Nath targets Scindia, says CLP rejected him as leader

Madhya Pradesh Congress Committee President Kamal Nath waves during a roadshow, in Gwalior. — PTI photo

Wary of COVID-19 spread in Parliament, monsoon session may end sooner

New Delhi: MPs leave after attending proceedings of the Rajya Sabha during ongoing Monsoon Session of Parliament, in New Delhi, Saturday, Sept. 19, 2020. Seating arrangements for Members have been made in both the Houses to help them maintaing physical distancing in the view of COVID-19 pandemic. (RSTV/PTI Photo)

Harsimrat is SAD but speaks tenderly about NDA

Harsimrat Kaur Badal, who has resigned as Union food processing minister to protest against the government's agriculture bills. (PTI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2020 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham