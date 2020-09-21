Nation Politics 21 Sep 2020 Derek O'Brien, ...
Nation, Politics

Derek O'Brien, Sanjay Singh among MPs suspended for unruly behaviour over farm bills

PTI
Published Sep 21, 2020, 12:49 pm IST
Updated Sep 21, 2020, 12:49 pm IST
The House witnessed five adjournments as the some opposition members continued protests over suspension of members
TMC MP Derek O'Brien attempts to tear the rule book as ruckus erupts in the Rajya Sabha over agriculture related bills, during the ongoing Monsoon Session, at Parliament House in New Delhi. — PTI photo
 TMC MP Derek O'Brien attempts to tear the rule book as ruckus erupts in the Rajya Sabha over agriculture related bills, during the ongoing Monsoon Session, at Parliament House in New Delhi. — PTI photo

New Delhi: Rajya Sabha was on Monday adjourned for the day amid uproar by opposition members over suspension of eight MPs, including TMC leader Derek O'Brien and Sanjay Singh of AAP, for the remaining part of the Monsoon session over their "unruly behaviour" during the passage of farm bills.

The proceedings of the House were almost washed out as it could not take up any legislative business.

 

Earlier in the day some members managed to raise issues during Zero Hour.

The House witnessed five adjournments as the some opposition members continued protests over suspension of members.

As soon as the House resumed at 12 pm, Bhubaneswar Kalita, who was in the chair, asked the suspended members to leave the House and urged members to maintain decorum.

However, the opposition members refused to budge forcing the Chair to adjourn the House for the day.

Earlier in the day, Chairman M Venkaiah Naidu termed the behaviour of members during the passage of the bills on Sunday as "very unfortunate, unacceptable and condemnable" and one that has "tarnished" the image of Parliament, particularly the House of Elders.

 

...
Tags: rajya sabha adjourned, farm bills, derek o'brien
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi


Latest From Nation

Prime Minister Narendra Modi. — PTI photo

Govt will provide minimum support price for crops: PM Modi assures farmers

K Keshava Rao

TRS accuses BJP government of corporatising agriculture in the country

Anand Bagh residents wade through drainage waters after heavy rains inundated low lying areas in Hyderabad. — Deepak Deshpande photo

With heavy rain forecast in Telangana, KCR puts officials on standby

NSCN (I-M) chief Thuingaleng Muivah (ANI file photo)

Centre rejects fresh demand on Nagas' flag and constitution



ADVERTISEMENT

IPL 2020

 

RR skipper Steve Smith is all fit and raring to go against CSK Tuesday

“It’s been good to catch up with both the old and the new Royals. We’re in a good place and have got a really good squad this year, really strong and we’re ready to get going,” skipper Smith said, confident that the Royals will get off to a good start. (Photo | iplt20.com)
 

Ashwin says things are looking up after his fall, hopes to be fit in a few days

Brought in during the final Powerplay over, Ashwin first got rid of Karun Nair and then bowled Nicholas Pooran through the gate but a needless dive to stop a single off the last delivery saw him land awkwardly on his left arm with shoulder taking the jerk. (Photo | ipl20.com)
 

What a shining IPL debut for Devdutt Padikkal

The 20-year-old Devdutt Padikkal, possessing a near perfect balance in the crease, played all around the ground, playing the pull and aerial cover drive with equal confidence. (Photo | Instagram - devdutt.padikkall)
 

IPL 2020: Empty stadium, canned cheers, and did you hear the thwack of bat on ball?

CSK player Piyush Chawla reacts after taking the wicket of Mumbai Indians skipper Rohit Sharma during the first cricket match of IPL 2020, at Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi, UAE, Saturday, Sept. 19, 2020. (PTI)
 

Rayadu, du Plessis star as CSK trashes Mumbai Indians by five wickets

CSK player Faf du Plessis plays a shot during the first cricket match of IPL 2020 against Mumbai Indians, at Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi, UAE, Saturday. (PTI)
 

Dhoni mentally engaged and determined to tackle IPL 2020: CSK's Fleming

Mahendra Singh Dhoni leads the highly-successful IPL franchise Chennai Super Kings, for whom Shane Watson plays, with Stephen Fleming being the head coach. (Photo: Twitter)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Politics

Top generals' meet at LAC today on Ladakh border standoff

An army convoy carrying military material on its way to Ladakh amid border tension with China, at Manali-Leh highway. — PTI photo

Kamal Nath targets Scindia, says CLP rejected him as leader

Madhya Pradesh Congress Committee President Kamal Nath waves during a roadshow, in Gwalior. — PTI photo

Wary of COVID-19 spread in Parliament, monsoon session may end sooner

New Delhi: MPs leave after attending proceedings of the Rajya Sabha during ongoing Monsoon Session of Parliament, in New Delhi, Saturday, Sept. 19, 2020. Seating arrangements for Members have been made in both the Houses to help them maintaing physical distancing in the view of COVID-19 pandemic. (RSTV/PTI Photo)

Harsimrat is SAD but speaks tenderly about NDA

Harsimrat Kaur Badal, who has resigned as Union food processing minister to protest against the government's agriculture bills. (PTI)

In Rajya Sabha, Opposition blames Centre for failing to act against COVID-19 on time

Rajya Sabha Deputy Chairman Harivansh Narayan Singh conducts proceedings during the ongoing Monsoon Session of Parliament, amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, in New Delhi, Wednesday, Sept. 16, 2020. (PTI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2020 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham