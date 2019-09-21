Nation Politics 21 Sep 2019 Yediyurappa, Shah to ...
Nation, Politics

Yediyurappa, Shah to conduct video conference for Mahatma Gandhi's 150th anniversary

ANI
Published Sep 21, 2019, 3:04 pm IST
Updated Sep 21, 2019, 3:08 pm IST
The meeting is scheduled to be held at 4:30 pm. The Home Minister will be joining the meeting from BJP headquarters.
Chief Minister B S Yeddyurappa on Saturday said that Home Minister Amit Shah and BJP's national working president JP Nadda will hold a meeting with him today through video conference to discuss plans for Mahatma Gandhi's 150th birth anniversary celebrations. (Photo: File)
 Chief Minister B S Yeddyurappa on Saturday said that Home Minister Amit Shah and BJP's national working president JP Nadda will hold a meeting with him today through video conference to discuss plans for Mahatma Gandhi's 150th birth anniversary celebrations. (Photo: File)

Bengaluru: Chief Minister B S Yeddyurappa on Saturday said that Home Minister Amit Shah and BJP's national working president JP Nadda will hold a meeting with him today through video conference to discuss plans for Mahatma Gandhi's 150th birth anniversary celebrations.

He further stated that the discussions on reducing traffic fines will also be held with the two leaders and added that "a small amount of traffic fines will be rolled out soon in the state."

 

The meeting is scheduled to be held at 4:30 pm. The Home Minister will be joining the meeting from BJP headquarters here.

During the last parliament session, the party had instructed its lawmakers to carry out 'padayatra' (foot march) to celebrate the birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in his address to the nation on Independence Day, had urged the citizens to shun the use of single-use plastic on the anniversary which falls on October 2.

...
Tags: yediyurappa, amit shah, 150th birth anniversay, mahatma gandhi
Location: India, Karnataka, Bengaluru


Latest From Nation

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Saturday visited Criminal Investigation Department (CID) situated in Bhabani Bhaban area to enquire if the organisation is in contact with Rajeev Kumar. (Photo: File)

CBI visits CID headquarters to enquire about Kolkata ex-cop Rajeev Kumar

The counsel appearing for Karnataka Congress leader D K Shivakumar in a money laundering case on Saturday told a Delhi court that the Enforcement Directorate (ED) is

'Desperate' to keep Shivakumar in jail: Congress attacks ED in court

Babul Supriyo on Thursday was caught on camera being manhandled by the protesting students. There were visuals of a particular student pulling him by his hair. (Photo: ANI)

‘Won’t harm him’: Babul Supriyo to ailing mother of student who manhandled him

According to the residents of the slum area, three of the deaths occurred on Thursday itself while others succumbed on Friday. (Photo: Representational)

Grief in Uttarakhand slum after hooch tragedy



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Jennifer Lopez’s jungle dress makes appearance at Milan Fashion Week

The show marked the 20th anniversary of Versace’s jungle print, with models wearing tops, skirts, suits and dresses in its vivid green hues. (Photo: Instagram)
 

Ralph Lauren’s new workwear collection pays tribute to ‘Friends’

The collection will also be available online and in Ralph Lauren stores. (Photo: ANI)
 

Photos: Kareena Kapoor Khan turns 39, Saif gives passionate kiss to dear wife

Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan. (Photo: Instagram)
 

Maruti S-Presso specifications, variant details leaked ahead of launch

A leaked document has revealed various specifications of the S-Presso.
 

Watch: Trinamool MPs Nusrat, Mimi welcome Durga ahead of festitivites

The devotional dance video shows actors-turned politicians Mimi and Nusrat tapping their feet to the song 'Ashey Maa Durga Shey'. (Photo: Screengrab)
 

Viral video: Delhi priest dances to Malayalam hit song 'Kudukku'

Recently, a video of a priest from Delhi shaking a leg to 'Kudukku' has gone viral online. (Photo: Screengrab)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Politics

India, US can contribute to build a more peaceful, stable world: PM

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who left on a week-long visit to the United States has expressed confidence that his visit would present India as a vibrant land of opportunities, a reliable partner and a global leader. (Photo: File)

Shivakumar influencing witnesses: ED tells court

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Saturday alleged that jailed Karnataka Congress leader D K Shivakumar is in the practice of influencing the witness. (Photo: File)

BJP is only worried about 'Dhandaata', not 'Anndaata': Surjewala

A day after the government slashed the domestic corporate tax to 25.17 per cent, Congress spokesperson Randeep Singh Surjewala on Saturday alleged that BJP is only worried about serving the interest of

Rich will benefit, poor left to fend for themselves: Sibal slams Modi govt's tax cut

Senior Congress leader Kapil Sibal on Saturday attacked the government over its move to cut corporate tax, alleging that the rich will benefit while the poor left to fend for themselves. (Photo: File)

Don't worry about NRC, BJP has to get past me to touch you: Mamata Banerjee

Urging the people to make sure that their names are in the voters' list, Banerjee accused 'local leaders' of the BJP of spreading canards about the possibility of implementing the National Register of Citizens in the state. (Photo: File)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham