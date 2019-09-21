Nation Politics 21 Sep 2019 Special Court to hea ...
Special Court to hear Jagan Mohan Reddy’s plea for exemption

The Chief Minister urged the court to allow his advocate to appear instead of him as he has to perform his constitutional duties.
AP Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy
 AP Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy

Hyderabad: The Special Court for Central Bureau of Investigation cases at Hyderabad admitted for hearing the plea of Andhra Pradesh Chief Mini-ster Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy for exemption to appear before the court in the cases related to possession of disproportionate assets.

The Chief Minister urged the court to allow his advocate to appear instead of him as he has to perform his constitutional duties.

 

CBI Court Judge B R Madhusudhan Rao reviewed the grounds on which the petition could be admitted, as there were instances earlier when the petitioner’s pleas were rejected by the same court twice and also by the High Court.

Mr Reddy had sought exemption from appearance before the CBI Court on two earlier occasions, citing various reasons. He had requested the exemption so that he could lead the Pada Yatra and also because he was Leader of the Opposition. However, these pleas were rejected by the CBI court and also once by the High Court.

The counsel for Mr Reddy submitted this time that as he has to perform the constitutional duties in the role of Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh, the petition may be considered for admission and the court can take a decision on the exemption plea.

The judge admitted the petition and adjourned the case to September 27.

In 2014 and 2016, the petitions were dismissed on the grounds that the reasons mentioned in the pleas for seeking exemption were not reasonable.

