Nation Politics 21 Sep 2019 No probe agency has ...
Nation, Politics

No probe agency has defined criminal act' in my father's arrest: Karti

ANI
Published Sep 21, 2019, 7:47 pm IST
Updated Sep 21, 2019, 7:47 pm IST
He added that the arrests of his father, Farooq Abdullah and D K Shivakumar is just a beginning of a long list to come.
The 74-year-old is facing probe in cases registered by both the CBI and the ED pertaining to alleged irregularities in the Foreign Investment Promotion Board clearance given to INX Media to the tune of Rs 305 crore in 2007 when he was the union finance minister. (Photo: ANI)
 The 74-year-old is facing probe in cases registered by both the CBI and the ED pertaining to alleged irregularities in the Foreign Investment Promotion Board clearance given to INX Media to the tune of Rs 305 crore in 2007 when he was the union finance minister. (Photo: ANI)

New Delhi: MP and son of former Finance Minister P Chidambaram, Karti Chidambaram tweeted a letter on Saturday criticizing his father's arrest by the government and charged that no investigative agency has been able to define the 'criminal act'.

He wrote that his father is being targeted for endorsing a decision taken by 12 government officers in his capacity as a minister and went on to say that no investigative agency has been able to define the 'criminal act'.

 

"It's been a month since the CBI scaled the walls. Personal liberty has been denied in the pretext of a never-ending "investigation". Surprised by the silence of civil society. Schadenfreude. A crisis identifies true friends. Thankful for that. Truth and justice will prevail," he tweeted.

He added that the arrests of his father, Farooq Abdullah and D K Shivakumar is just a beginning of a long list to come.

Chidambaram was arrested by the CBI on August 21 and sent to its custody for interrogation.

The 74-year-old is facing probe in cases registered by both the CBI and the ED pertaining to alleged irregularities in the Foreign Investment Promotion Board clearance given to INX Media to the tune of Rs 305 crore in 2007 when he was the union finance minister.

 

Catch the latest news, live coverage and in-depth analyses from India and World. Follow us on Facebook and Twitter.

...
Tags: karti chidambaram, p chidambaram, inx media case, cbi, ed
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi


Latest From Nation

Nirankar Singh contended that if it was a seat-belt offence, then the challan should mention seat belt and not helmet.

Noida bus driver gets challan for ‘not wearing helmet’, fined

The agency said the seven animals are valued at Rs 81 lakh, with each chimpanzee worth Rs 25 lakh and a marmoset, a species of small long-tailed South American monkeys, about Rs 1.5 lakh. The case pertains to West Bengal government's complaint against alleged smuggler Supradip Guha for ‘illegal possession’ of wild animals. (Photo: Pixabay | Representational)

Crime in the wild: ED attaches 3 chimpanzees, 4 marmosets in money laundering case

The AAP party workers chanted slogans against Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his government, claiming that the BJP had betrayed the people of Delhi as the impending promise of regularisation of the unauthorised colonies is yet to be fulfilled. (Photo: ANI)

AAP party workers protest outside BJP headquarters in Delhi

The order states that during the inspection of the area by the APCRDA staff, unauthorised constructions and developments were found in violation of various rules and regulations of the state. (Photo: ANI)

Former Andhra CM Naidu’s home to be demolished, given 7 days to vacate



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Noida bus driver gets challan for ‘not wearing helmet’, fined

Nirankar Singh contended that if it was a seat-belt offence, then the challan should mention seat belt and not helmet. "If there is any error on our part, we will pay penalty for that, but it has to be genuine," he said. (Photo: DC | Representational)
 

Crime in the wild: ED attaches 3 chimpanzees, 4 marmosets in money laundering case

The agency said the seven animals are valued at Rs 81 lakh, with each chimpanzee worth Rs 25 lakh and a marmoset, a species of small long-tailed South American monkeys, about Rs 1.5 lakh. The case pertains to West Bengal government's complaint against alleged smuggler Supradip Guha for ‘illegal possession’ of wild animals. (Photo: Pixabay | Representational)
 

Ileana D'Cruz's hot picture in black monokini is about to laugh your problems away

Ileana D'Cruz. (Photo: Instagram)
 

KBC 11: Netizens troll Sonakshi Sinha for forgetting Ramayana, Kalank actor responds

Sonakshi Sinha. (Photo: Instagram)
 

Maruti S-Presso expected prices: Will it undercut Renault Kwid, datsun redi-GO, GO?

Expected to be sold in a total of four variants.
 

Fearing fine, Delhi cabbies start keeping condoms in their vehicles

Delhi Sarvodaya Driver Association president, Kamaljeet Gill said all cab drivers are supposed to carry at least three condoms. (Photo: File | Representational)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Politics

AAP party workers protest outside BJP headquarters in Delhi

The AAP party workers chanted slogans against Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his government, claiming that the BJP had betrayed the people of Delhi as the impending promise of regularisation of the unauthorised colonies is yet to be fulfilled. (Photo: ANI)

Former Andhra CM Naidu’s home to be demolished, given 7 days to vacate

The order states that during the inspection of the area by the APCRDA staff, unauthorised constructions and developments were found in violation of various rules and regulations of the state. (Photo: ANI)

Reports of Mirwaiz singing bond to secure his release baseless: Hurriyat

Kashmiri separatist leader Mirwaiz Umar Farooq. (Photo: Twitter | ANI)

Have confidence in yourself, fight elections alone: Tejashwi challenges Nitish Kumar

'I am targetted only because some people want publicity, it makes them happy;' Bihar CM Nitish Kumar said. (Photo: PTI)

DMK to contest in Vikravandi, Congress in Nanguneri and Puducherry

This was agreed to at a meeting between DMK President M K Stalin and state Congress President K S Alagiri shortly after the Election Commission announced the schedule for the bye elections. (Photo: PTI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham