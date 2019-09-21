Nation Politics 21 Sep 2019 Congress factions to ...
Nation, Politics

Congress factions to help TRS, BJP

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | S.N.C.N. ACHARYULU
Published Sep 21, 2019, 1:08 am IST
Updated Sep 21, 2019, 1:34 am IST
Infighting in the party could result in Telangana become Congress-mukt.
Congress logo
 Congress logo

Hyderabad: The avowed intention of Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao to reduce the Congress party to a nonentity in the state is being made that much easier by the infighting among senior Congress leaders.

The selection of a Congress candidate for the Huzurnagar assembly seat in the forthcoming byelection has created a split in the Telangana Congress. Telangana Pradesh Cong-ress Committee (TPCC) president N. Uttam Kumar Reddy wants his wife and former MLA Padmavathi to contest the seat, while TPCC working president and MP, A Revanth Reddy, announced that he is proposing PCC spokesperson Chamala Kiran Kumar Reddy as the candidate.

 

Mr Revanth Reddy has demanded that the Cong-ress high command issue a show-cause notice to Mr Uttam Kumar Reddy for unilaterally announcing his wife as the Huzur-nagar ssembly candidate.

This infighting in the Congress is not so much for the by-election as for the post of TPCC president.  Recently, Mr Revanth Reddy had met Congress president Sonia Gandhi along with his family members. This led to speculation that Mr Revanth Reddy will be appointed PCC chief soon.

However, AICC secretary, V. Hanumantha Rao and others met the high command representatives and said they would object if Mr Revanth Reddy was made the TPCC president. It was for this reason that Mr Revanth Reddy has raised a controversy over the Huzurnagar bypoll.

It is a fight between three Congress MPs — Mr Uttam Kumar Reddy, Mr Komatireddy Venkata Reddy and Mr Revanth Reddy. And it comes at a time when the Congress could have cashed in on the dissidence within the TRS, with some of their leaders being unhappy at not being included in the cabinet expansion.

Instead, the Congress has chosen to air its own internal dissidence.

Senior Congress leaders are supporting Mr Uttam Kumar Reddy and opposing Mr Revanth Reddy on the Huzurnagar candidate issue. Mr Komatireddy Venkata Reddy said that there is no need for outsiders to be involved in their district. Just to complicate matters further, Komatireddy’s brother and MLA, Rajagopal Reddy, is opposing his brother on this issue!

Meanwhile, AICC secretary V Hanumantha Rao said that Mr Revanth Reddy is very “junior” and it is better to “control his speed”. He also said that Mr Revanth Reddy’s style will work in regional parties but not in national parties.

While the TRS wants to make the Congress ineffective in the state, the BJP is trying to occupy the position of the main opposition party. Instead of strengthening the party to take on this twin attack, Congressmen are only weakening it by all the infighting, making the task of both the TRS and the BJP that much easier.

...
Tags: chief minister k. chandrasekhar rao, n. uttam kumar reddy, trs
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad


Latest From Nation

University Grants Commission.

Academics resent UGC norm for promotion

Visually challenged candidate takes the exam at Government Junior College at Nampally on Friday. (Photo: Deepak Deshpande)

Civil Services main exam begins at three centres in Hyderabad

K.M. Mani

Congress eclipses KCM, takes centrestage

Ibrahim Kunju.

Minister’s power: Ibrahim Kunju on graft



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Watch: Trinamool MPs Nusrat, Mimi welcome Durga ahead of festitivites

The devotional dance video shows actors-turned politicians Mimi and Nusrat tapping their feet to the song 'Ashey Maa Durga Shey'. (Photo: Screengrab)
 

Viral video: Delhi priest dances to Malayalam hit song 'Kudukku'

Recently, a video of a priest from Delhi shaking a leg to 'Kudukku' has gone viral online. (Photo: Screengrab)
 

Cars in demand: Maruti Dzire, Honda Amaze top segment sales in August 2019

The Maruti Suzuki Dzire holds the largest market share at 62 per cent.
 

Bigg Boss 13 promo leaked, these two TV stars to be part of Salman Khan's show

Salman Khan as host on ‘Bigg Boss.’
 

Watch: Reporter says she tried to contact a dead man for comment, video goes viral

Sara Welch of KTLA news station, made the gaffe on air saying that she reportedly tried to contact a man who died in a police chase, but he was 'unavailable for comment'. (Photo: Screengrab)
 

Pet dog dies after acting as fire alarm

These furry creatures have often saved human lives. (Photo: Representational/Pixabay)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Politics

'Howdy Modi' world's most expensive event: Rahul attacks govt after corporate tax cut

Gandhi said that no event can hide the

Watch: Trinamool MPs Nusrat, Mimi welcome Durga ahead of festitivites

The devotional dance video shows actors-turned politicians Mimi and Nusrat tapping their feet to the song 'Ashey Maa Durga Shey'. (Photo: Screengrab)

NDA will win more than 200 seats in next Bihar Assembly polls, says Nitish Kumar

Haryana polls: Congress urges people to pitch in ideas for its manifesto

The elections in Haryana are scheduled to be held this year and the Election Commission (EC) is likely to announce dates for Assembly elections soon. (Photo: File)

Special Court to hear Jagan Mohan Reddy’s plea for exemption

AP Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham